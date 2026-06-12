Brooks Koepka lifts lid on behind-the-scenes reception from PGA Tour stars

The dust has settled almost six months on from Brooks Koepka’s shock return to the PGA Tour, and he says he still has not had some of the awkward conversations he was fearing.

Koepka jumped ship to LIV Golf in 2023, but he secured an early exit from his contract in December and was reinstated by the PGA Tour in January. In return, the five-time major champion agreed to a series of financial penalties as punishment for turning his back on the tour.

The 36-year-old was wary of the reaction he would receive from tour members after making his comeback at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Invitational in January. On the course, his game has steadily improved, and he holds a share of the lead at the Canadian Open after Thursday’s first round.

• Phil Mickelson removed from golf club after allegations of female inappropriate conduct

• LIV Golf’s make-or-break 42 days with ‘amazing’ Bryson DeChambeau’s role clear

As for his peers, Koepka says he has been welcomed back with open arms. He said after a six-under-par 64 at TPC Toronto: “It’s been great. It’s been nice to be back. I’ve enjoyed it.

“I think the players have been very receptive. I haven’t heard anything, at least nobody said it to my face. A lot of ‘We’re glad you’re back.’ It’s been enjoyable. I know myself, my family, everybody’s happy and excited to see what this next part is.”

Koepka has one top 10 and six top-20 finishes in 11 starts since returning to the tour. His ball striking has been supreme, but he has endured a woeful season with the putter.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for exclusive interviews with Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and more

Brooks Koepka holds a share of the lead at the Canadian Open -Credit:Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The tide has started to turn, though, and Koepka ranked fifth on the greens in Thursday’s opening round in Ontario. Should that continue, he will be in contention for his first win as a PGA Tour member since 2021.

“I played pretty solid,” he said of his performance. ” I don’t think the ball striking was as good as it’s been as of late, but I mean, it’s tough to compare. It’s been unbelievable the last six months, but it was nice to see the putter finally heat up.

“It was just a culmination of kind of freeing the mind. If you just change one thing, move the ball position back a little bit with the putter and kind of help free up the mechanical side of it, and not really think about anything other than just having it slightly back of where it’s been.”

Koepka has been treated to quite the Canadian Open experience, being grouped with 2023 champion and home favorite Nick Taylor and 2025 winner Ryan Fox for the first two rounds.

“We had a good time,” Koepka added. “Obviously, it’s a good group. I enjoy playing with those guys.

“They’re quite fun and chatty while we’re playing, which is great. Then the fans were great. So that’s all you can ask for any time you tee it up.”