The SpaceX Shareholder at the Helm of a Multibillion-Dollar Payout

Little by little, Mr. Fishner-Wolfson’s firm now owns more than 1 percent of SpaceX, worth roughly $20 billion at the company’s expected $1.77 trillion valuation at its listing price. He has been privately buying SpaceX’s shares since the company was valued at $1 billion.

“This will most likely define my career,” he said in an interview this week.

Some SpaceX investors, who have been financing the rocket maker for at least as long as Mr. Fishner-Wolfson, have already entered the realm of Silicon Valley legends. They include an early Tesla booster to whom Mr. Musk gifted the company’s second Roadster; a space enthusiast who wore pajamas to SpaceX board meetings; and the U.S. ambassador to Denmark, who lent Mr. Musk use of his Texas mansion. (News of Mr. Musk’s extended stay at the mansion came out when he was publicly boasting about his modest lifestyle.)

Mr. Fishner-Wolfson has kept a lower profile. A Texas native, he skipped the second grade, allowing him to enroll at Stanford at 16. He is quick to point out he was rejected from Harvard, and to draw a contrast between himself and Silicon Valley stereotypes. (“I’ve done basically no drugs,” he volunteered.)

His initiation in SpaceX traces back to 2008, when the company seemed somewhere between a dream and a joke. Then 26 years old and the most junior of five investment employees at Peter Thiel’s venture capital firm, Founders Fund, he was assigned to check in on their new investment in SpaceX.

So unknown was SpaceX that Founders Fund kept hand-drawn sketches of future rocket prototypes on the office whiteboards.