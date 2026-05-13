Brooks Nader’s dress busts open just minutes before the FOX Upfronts

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Brooks Nader suffered a wardrobe malfunction right before her big moment.

The 29-year-old model and actress attended the 2026 FOX Upfronts in New York City to promote the new “Baywatch” reboot, and narrowly avoided a major wardrobe malfunction while on the red carpet.

She shared a photo on her Instagram stories of her standing in front of a mirror in a small room with the back of her dress completely busted open in the back and her white lace underwear visible through the tear.

“When you bust out of your dress 4 minutes before showtime!!! Classssssicc,” she wrote over the photo, adding two laughing crying emojis.

COMEDIAN SUFFERS WARDROBE MALFUNCTION ON MORNING SHOW, RESPONDS WITH PERFECT COMEBACK

Nader followed that up with another photo of her getting sewn into the dress, captioning the photo, “We’ve got 4 earth angels sewing me back into this sucker.”

The Sports Illustrated model later posed on the red carpet at the event in a red minidress with a halter neckline, matching the red she and the other “Baywatch” lifeguards wear on the show. She kept the accessories to a minimum and styled her hair in loose curls.

In the new iteration of the show, Nader portrays Selene, one of the captains of the Zuma Beach Lifeguards. While she told Extra on the red carpet at the upfronts that getting cast in the role was “a pinch me moment,” many fans were not happy with her involvement in the reboot.

Critics flooded social media with skepticism about the reboot’s casting choices, some calling it “influencer casting, not acting” and slamming the project as “a JOKE” with an “awful cast,” after she was announced as part of the cast.

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“I think that the times are different, and everyone is so multi-hyphenate now. And you can be both an actor and an influencer and have influence,” Nader told the Daily Mail in March. “And that’s the beauty of the culture that social media has created.”

She went on to explain that “we all have platforms now” that didn’t exist during the original run of the show, which means “people could use their voice now,” which can potentially “bring a vibe to the show.”

Aside from Nader, influencers Noah Beck and Livvy Dunne will also appear on the show in different capacities, which Nader says will “only help” the show in the end.

The original show aired for 11 seasons from 1989 to 1999 and starred David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, Nicole Eggert, Donna D’Errico and many others.

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When asked about Nader’s role in the reboot and whether Electra thinks she was the right fit for the show, Electra told People in March, “I do. Absolutely. Yeah.”

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