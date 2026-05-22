No. 17 Bearcats Take on No. 21 Arizona State in Big 12 Quarterfinals – University of Cincinnati Athletics

SURPRISE, Ariz. — An exciting top-25 matchup awaits late Thursday night in the desert, as No. 17 Cincinnati takes on No. 21 Arizona State at 11 p.m. in the Big 12 Tournament.

Both teams are in the quarterfinals of the single-elimination field by virtue of double-byes. The game will air on ESPNU, and it features First-Team All-Big 12 honoree Nathan Taylor against Big 12 Player of the Year Landon Hairston.