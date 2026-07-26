Bryson DeChambeau reveals how the fans at LIV Golf UK have really treated him this week

Bryson DeChambeau heads into the final round of LIV Golf UK on Sunday with a chance to win.

DeChambeau trails the leader Lucas Herbert by three at the JCB Golf & Country Club, and he is two clear of third-placed Tyrrell Hatton.

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The 32-year-old American arrived at LIV Golf UK this week after his highly-controversial actions at the Open Championship.

Bryson DeChambeau was involved in a rules controversy at The Open after he was deemed to have improved playing conditions around his ball in the rough on the fifth hole.

He received a two-stroke penalty for the rules violation, but it was his behavior after the incident which drew most of the criticism.

Photo by Jason Butler/Getty Images

DeChambeau attempted to get the R&A to overturn their decision by threatening to call Donald Trump and actually withdraw from the championship.

He did neither in the end, and really struggled to get anything going over the weekend.

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Bryson DeChambeau reveals how LIV Golf UK fans have treated him

Returning to LIV Golf this week would have been a welcome respite for DeChambeau.

However, he has still been the star of the show this week at JCB Golf & Country Club, as he always is.

DeChambeau spoke to reporters after shooting a third-round 68 at LIV Golf UK.

He was asked how he has been treated by the crowds this week in England.

Photo by Jason Butler/Getty Images

“They’ve been great,“ DeChambeau said.

“They showed out today. They had a lot of enthusiasm. It was fun playing in front of them.

“They’re a great group of people.“

DeChambeau has a huge army of fans pretty much everywhere he goes and that has certainly been the case at LIV Golf UK this week.

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Tyrrell Hatton agrees with Bryson DeChambeau about LIV Golf UK fans

Hatton will be playing alongside DeChambeau once again on Sunday at the JCB Golf & Country Club.

The Englishman may well be the only player in the field who can rival DeChambeau’s popularity this week.

He spoke to reporters after his third round and was asked what he has made of the crowds this week.

“The crowd have been amazing,“ Hatton replied.

“The first three days, it’s always fun when you’re playing at home and you have that support.

“Also, it’s really nice to be at the top end of the leaderboard as well and enjoy being a part of the final groups and having the atmosphere coming down the last few holes. I’ve enjoyed that side of it for sure.“