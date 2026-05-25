BTS Share Details for Asia and Australia Legs of ‘ARIRANG’ World Tour

The secret is out: BTS has revealed the venue and on-sale specifics for the Asia and Australia legs of their BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’.

Produced by Live Nation, the Asia swing gets underway on Thursday, Nov. 19 at Kaohsiung National Stadium and includes stops in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Jakarta in the last quarter. Then Australia dates start Friday, Feb 12, 2026 with back-to-back nights at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium before heading to Sydney’s Accor Stadium for performances on Feb. 20 and 21, followed by shows in Hong Kong and Manila next March.

Tickets are available from Tuesday, June 2 via ARMY membership presale, with the general onsale beginning Thursday, June 4 at btsworldtourofficial.com.

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According to a statement, the production for those shows features an immersive 360-degree, in-the-round stage design, which places fans at the center of the experience while expanding overall stadium capacity, all of it in support of BTS’ fifth studio album ARIRANG.

The K-pop superstars’ tour got going in April in their homeland, South Korea, followed by dates in the United States and Mexico. Next up, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV this Saturday, May 23.

Demand for tickets has been “unprecedented,” reps say. Following the initial onsale, BTS sold out all 41 stadium dates across North America, Europe, and the U.K., shifting nearly 2.4 million tickets.

To cope with “overwhelming fan demand during presales,” further dates were added and promptly sold out in Tampa, FL. Stanford, CA, and Las Vegas, NV, and in Latin America.

BTS World Tour ‘ARIRANG’ 2026 & 2027 Asia And Australia Dates:

Nov. 19 — Kaohsiung, Kaohsiung National Stadium

Nov. 21 — Kaohsiung, Kaohsiung National Stadium

Nov. 22 — Kaohsiung, Kaohsiung National Stadium

Dec. 3 — Bangkok, Rajamangala National Stadium

Dec. 5 — Bangkok, Rajamangala National Stadium

Dec. 6 — Bangkok, Rajamangala National Stadium

Dec. 12 — Kuala Lumpur, TM Stadium Nasional

Dec. 13 — Kuala Lumpur, TM Stadium Nasional

Dec. 17 — Singapore, National Stadium

Dec. 19 — Singapore, National Stadium

Dec. 20 — Singapore, National Stadium

Dec. 22 — Singapore – National Stadium

Dec. 26 — Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium

Dec. 27 — Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium

Feb. 12 — Melbourne, AU — Marvel Stadium

Feb. 13 — Melbourne, AU — Marvel Stadium

Feb. 20 — Sydney, AU — Accor Stadium

Feb. 21 — Sydney, AU — Accor Stadium

March 4 — Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium

March 6 — Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium

March 7 — Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium

March 13 — Manila – Philippine Sports Stadium

March 14 — Manila – Philippine Sports Stadium