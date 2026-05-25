Memorial Day weekend costs: Food, travel prices rise this summer

Miodrag Ignjatovic | E+ | David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
U.S. consumers will shell out more for everything from fuel to hot dogs and hamburgers heading into Memorial Day weekend as the Iran War reignites inflation.
Total inflation for shoppers rose 3.8% in April from the same month a year ago, the highest annual rate since 2023, according to federal government data released this month. Prices for travel, recreation and food saw especially sharp increases, draining Americans’ wallets as they ring in the unofficial start of summer.
“They’re not going to be happy about what they see,” said Stephen Juneau, senior U.S. economist at Bank of America. “There will be a lot of grumbling this weekend when people are driving and in the airports, or are going to the store to stock up.”
Consumer sentiment officially came in at its lowest level on record in May, according to survey data from the University of Michigan released Friday. The outlook was battered in part by spiking oil prices amid the Middle East war, which is almost three months old.
E.l.f. Beauty announced Wednesday that it was rolling back some price increases, saying its consumers were “suffering” from elevated fuel costs. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski warned earlier this month that the fast food chain faced a “challenging environment” as inflationary pressures mount.
Here’s some of the areas where Americans will pay more over the holiday weekend:
Food
Miami Beach, Florida, Publix grocery store, hot dogs sausage sausages packages, Nathan’s Hebrew National display.
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Summer barbecues will be more costly this year as cattle herds shrink and fertilizer costs jump.
Ground beef and steaks are up as much as 16% compared with 2025. Frankfurters cost nearly 11% more than a year ago.
Tomatoes run shoppers close to 40% more, while lettuce is up about 8% over the same period. Toppings such as spices, seasonings, condiments and sauces have climbed almost 4%.
Shoppers picking up desserts like cakes, cupcakes or cookies will pay just over 5% extra compared with a year ago.
Carbonated drinks are 3.7% more expensive than last year, while coffee prices have soared more than 18%. Prices for beer — which have seen a recent demand slowdown — rose 2.2%.
Travel
Gas prices are displayed at a Shell gas station on May 21, 2026 in Mount Prospect, Illinois.
Scott Olson | Getty Images
A record number of travelers are expected to leave home this weekend, but will face rising transportation costs after the war drove up oil prices.
AAA anticipates 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period, up 0.4% from the peak set last year. More than 39 million will travel by car, the organization found.
Gasoline prices soared more than 28% year over year, federal data shows. Heading into the weekend, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas nationally was its highest in four years, according to AAA.
“The holiday weekend poses extra financial challenges this year,” said Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet. “Memorial Day weekend is traditionally a time for a lot of driving, which means consumers are searching for ways to save at the pump or cut back other areas of their budget to compensate for the higher gas prices.”
Airline fares surged 20.7% from April 2025 to 2026, reaching their highest level since 2022. Carriers said they would need to hike ticket prices with jet fuel costs surging in the wake of Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key passageway for global crude.
Spirit Airlines cited costlier jet fuel when shuttering operations earlier this month. Industry analysts said ticket prices could rise further without the budget airline in the market.
Hotels and motels and other forms of lodging away from home will cost consumers 4.3% more than 12 months earlier.
About 30% of respondents in a Bank of America survey said they wouldn’t change their summer travel plans in light of higher gas prices. But around one in five said they planned to curb vacations or choose destinations closer to home.
Recreation
Klaus Vedfelt | Getty Images
Americans opting for a staycation will also feel inflationary pressures on summer past times.
Movie, theater or concert tickets jumped 5.5% from a year ago. Unusually, sporting event tickets have dropped 10% in the same timeframe.
Price tags on bikes and other sporting vehicles are 4.3% higher than a year ago.
People looking to get a little gardening done will find supplies such as tools and hardware up 5%. Indoor plants or flowers are up 6% in the past year.