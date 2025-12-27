BYU vs. Georgia Tech prediction, odds: 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl picks from proven model

The first non-CFP ranked matchup of the 2025-26 college football bowl season takes place on Saturday as the No. 12 BYU Cougars face the No. 22 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl. BYU (11-2) only has a pair of losses to Texas Tech on its resume, including dropping the Big 12 Title Game, 34-7, in its last outing. Georgia Tech (9-3) is coming off back-to-back defeats, including versus Georgia, 16-9, in its last contest. BYU enters the Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 leading the all-time series 3-1. Star BYU running back LJ Martin (shoulder) is out.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The Cougars are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia Tech vs. BYU odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 55.5. Before making any BYU vs. Georgia Tech picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Georgia Tech vs. BYU. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for BYU vs. Georgia Tech:

Georgia Tech vs. BYU spread BYU -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Georgia Tech vs. BYU over/under 55.5 points Georgia Tech vs. BYU money line BYU -177, Georgia Tech +149 Georgia Tech vs. BYU picks See picks at SportsLine Georgia Tech vs. BYU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make BYU vs. Georgia Tech picks

After simulating Georgia Tech vs. BYU 10,000 times, SportsLine’s model is going Over on the total (55.5 points). If history is indication, then this should be a high-scoring affair as the Yellow Jackets have played in this specific bowl game twice before, and 65 combined points were scored in each. This season, Georgia Tech has seen the Over hit in four of its last five games.

Meanwhile, BYU has a tendency to take the frustration of a defeat out on its ensuing opponent by running up the score. The Over has hit in each of the Cougars’ last three games following a loss, with BYU coming off a defeat to Texas Tech. Add in that the last two matchups between these teams saw exactly 58 combined points scored, and the model projects another contest with plenty of points. It forecasts 61 total points on Saturday, as the Over hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins BYU vs. Georgia Tech, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgia Tech vs. BYU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that’s simulated this matchup 10,000 times, and find out.