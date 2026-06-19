Caitlin Clark announces first signature Nike sneaker

INDIANAPOLIS — A smirk crept across Caitlin Clark’s face as she was asked about a week full of hints regarding her upcoming signature sneaker.

Clark knows the masses have been anxiously anticipating her personal shoe after Nike released her own logo last year. She has been anxious herself.

The wait is officially over, as Clark announced her first signature shoe — the Caitlin 1 — on Wednesday afternoon.

Coming to a logo near you. Introducing the Caitlin 1. pic.twitter.com/FjbcquBA7L — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 17, 2026

Clark becomes the fifth active WNBA player to currently have her own signature shoe with a major brand, joining Angel Reese (Reebok), Breanna Stewart (Puma), Sabrina Ionescu (Nike) and A’ja Wilson (Nike).

“This is like your debut album, you want it to be killer,” Clark told ESPN.

This week, the Indiana Fever superstar started dropping hints that an announcement was coming soon. She noted that her long-standing commitment to playing in Kobe Bryant’s sneaker line was coming to an end.

Clark then changed her Instagram name and profile to a peek of the upcoming shoe. Before Indiana’s game Tuesday against the Toronto Tempo, she wore an all-blue outfit to the game with a bracelet that read “10-01-26” — teasing a release date.

This has been a process years in the making, and Clark was actively involved in the creation of an abundance of intricate details. It began with making mood boards in the Nike lab, and Clark was an active participant in including a variety of personal Easter eggs throughout the shoe. There will be multiple colorways, and the shoe will be available to purchase in October.

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The shoe will cost $140 in North America and $135 for the rest of the world.

“I wanted this to be something that looked different than something that’s on the shelves,” Clark said, “but I also wanted it to be something that people are comfortable wearing. I got really crazy and expressive with the colors, and I think that kind of speaks to my love for inspiring the next generation and how they love to express themselves.

“A lot of it speaks to different parts of my life and different parts of my journey.”

The Caitlin 1 uses a new “Nike Opticast” technology designed to “reduce drag and enhance on-court movement,” according to Nike.

Clark said she wanted the shoe built around the traits specific to her game while also having off-court appeal. There was a focus on “speed, range and unpredictability,” the company explained. Additionally, Nike has produced an 18-piece apparel line aimed for both athletic performance and everyday style, including jackets, T-shirts and graphic hoodies.

The stacked Swooshes were designed to mimic her initials, and nodes on the outside of the foot are made of C’s while the inside is made with 2’s, representing her jersey No. 22. Underfoot details include messages that read “Shoot More Threes,” “From Anywhere” and “It was never a long shot.”

“There’s a lot of different Easter eggs all over the shoes that people can search through the shoe and kind of find,” Clark said. “The shoe looks one way when you’re watching me on the court, but when you physically hold it in your hand and see it up close, there’s a lot of little discoverables for the consumer, which I think is really fun too.”

Sheryl Swoopes became the first women’s basketball player to have her own signature shoe in 1995, and recent interest in the game has had a direct impact on the sneaker market. Stewart and Elena Delle Donne debuted their signatures in 2022 and were the first WNBA players with signature models since Candace Parker in 2011.

Reebok returned to an independent brand in 2022 after being bought by Adidas in 2006. Reese became its first women’s basketball player with a signature shoe since Rebecca Lobo in 1997.

Skylar Diggins switched from Nike to Puma in 2017 to become the first professional basketball player to sign with the company since 1998. Under Armour announced its first women’s basketball performance sneaker in 2020. New Balance made 2024 No. 2 draft pick Cameron Brink its first WNBA signing. Skechers produced its first basketball sneaker in 2023 and has entered the women’s market, including deals with Rickea Jackson, Kiki Iriafen and Jackie Young.

“I probably was never a kid that grew up thinking that this was going to be in the cards for me,” Clark said during her pregame news conference Tuesday.