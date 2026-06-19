Kyle Cooke shares cryptic ‘Summer House’ goodbye post

Kyle Cooke changed his tune moments after seemingly announcing he was stepping away from “Summer House” after 10 seasons on the hit reality show.

“EDIT! End of Season 10 and a decade of filming this show as I know it,” Cooke wrote on a previously published Instagram post on Thursday, which many interpreted as him leaving the reality series.

“The show isn’t cancelled and this is not me announcing I won’t return. I was feeling emo and always planned sharing the cover photo because it DID feel like the end of an era, which is why everyone else was so emotional saying their goodbyes on the finale. Sorry everyone!”

Cooke previously captioned the Instagram post, “End of an era 😭,” alongside pics from the iconic Sag Harbor home the cast inhabits.

Kyle Cooke walked back what some interpreted to be an announcement on Thursday that he’s leaving “Summer House.” He’s seen above in a selfie from the Instagram upload. kylecooke/Instagram

Cooke, seen here at an April event, said the moment was “heartbreaking.” Clifton Prescod/Bravo

“I can’t tell how hard it was to muster up a smile in this photo with my producers. Per usual I was the last to leave the house when we wrapped because I lug so much gear out. But this year was different. 10 seasons in the books. A new show on the way. And a heartbreaking way to end one helluva run.”

Cooke, 43, added that he was “tearing up” as he contemplating leaving the show that made him famous because “we truly become a family shooting this show and it was a gut wrenching way to leave this house for good.”

He continued in part, “I think we can finally close this chapter (but don’t blame me if I post some throwbacks that are a lot happier than me driving home all by myself as we filmed the cross over). Finally, thank you to the fans for believing in this show and for all of your support over the last decade. ❤️ 🙏🏻 xoxo”

In the comments thread, fans expressed shock and confusion.

Fans expressed confusion after Cooke’s post. He’s seen here a previous Instagram upload. Instagram/@drinkloverboy

Cooke has appeared on the show since 2017. He’s seen above in a 2023 promotional photo with the cast. Sasha Israel/Bravo

“YOU WILL BE MISSED! We love you Cooke! ❤️” one person wrote, while another added, “Omg NOOOOOOO.”

A third remarked, “Can’t be summerhouse without Kyle Cooke,” while a fourth commented in disbelief, “Wait what does this mean tho???”

Reps for Cooke and the show did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story…