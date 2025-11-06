Cameron Norrie can still achieve a ranking achievement this season that would give him a major boost in 2026

Cameron Norrie is ending an impressive tennis season in style at the Moselle Open, where he’s already picked up two victories.

The British No. 2’s season has been patchy, but he’s enjoyed some incredible highs, including a Wimbledon quarter-final.

Norrie overtook Jack Draper’s 2025 record by reaching the quarter-finals in Metz, and the Brit has an excellent chance of progressing at the ATP 250 tournament against Kyrian Jacquet.

With just a few games left in the season, there is still plenty to achieve for Norrie that could drastically alter his 2026.

Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

What Cameron Norrie can achieve before the season ends

Norrie currently occupies the World No. 30 position as the end of the season looms, which could provide him with a nice bonus heading into 2026.

Not only will he gain seeded entry into the Australian Open, but the top 30 ranked players at the end of the year also earn precedence in other tournaments next year.

If he finishes inside the top 30 before the end of the season, Norrie will be able to enter any ATP 500 tournament in 2026 even if he drops down the rankings.

Norrie’s quarter-final appearance in Metz should be enough to earn him a spot inside the top 30, although Learner Tien could overtake the star if he wins the tournament.

The young American has defeated Ugo Blanchet and Moez Echargui to reach the quarter-finals in France, and he’ll play Matteo Berrettini in the final eight.

Cameron Norrie’s impressive 2025 in numbers

Norrie looked set to drop out of the top 100 earlier this year after a disappointing start to the season, but he’s sublimely turned it around.

The Brit reached the fourth round of Roland Garros and the quarter-finals of Wimbledon to boost his ranking and provide a launch pad for the latter half of the season.

Cameron Norrie’s 2025 quarter-final appearances Hong Kong Delray Beach Geneva Wimbledon Metz

The star has picked up two top 10 wins by defeating Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti this year, in a season that has seen him pick up 32 wins.

The British No. 2 has proved that he can still tackle the big boys on the ATP Tour, and there’s every chance he could continue to do so in 2026.

With guaranteed entry to ATP 500 tournaments on the horizon, Norrie could continue his ranking ascent into the top 20.

Norrie has previously earned a career-high ranking of world number eight in 2022, which saw him enter the ATP Finals that year.