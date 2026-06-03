Camila Mendes Has Mastered the Art of Reinvention

By / June 3, 2026

“We’re off to a great start,” Camila Mendes croons from the other side of her screen, her eyes wide with amusement and her sharp, chin-grazing bob almost perking up at the sound of my voice. Within minutes of logging on to our Zoom call, my Miami-laced tone tips her off to our similar backgrounds. We both grew up in South Florida suburbia, a humid, heatwave-filled swampland that’s both increasingly chaotic and painfully claustrophobic at the same time. She puts it best when she states that our hometown, and the bubble it occupies in our origin stories, is like another world.

Maybe that’s why our hour-long interview feels strangely familiar, much more akin to a reality-television confessional than a prim-and-proper affair. She talks about her fitness routine and starring in a Mr. Fantasy (rumored to be her former Riverdale costar KJ Apa) music video. When Mendes learns we graduated from the same high school, only a few years apart, our conversation derails into a trauma-bonding session uniquely reserved for those of us who survived South Florida adolescence. By the end, talking to Mendes feels much less like interviewing a celebrity and more like catching up with a cool upperclassman I would have passed in the hallway all those years ago.

(Image credit: Gleeson Paulino; Missoni dress; Falke tights; Bulgari jewelry.)

The ease and flow of our conversation almost distracts me from how, unlike the hazy, slow life most people live in Miami, Mendes is in the middle of one of the biggest years in her career so far. In the first half of 2026 alone, she’s been attached to three separate upcoming projects; her cofounded production company, Honor Role, just released its second feature film, Idiotka; and somewhere in the middle of it all, she’s planning a wedding to longtime partner and former Música costar Rudy Mancuso.

And then, of course, there’s the small matter of starring in a major summer blockbuster. This month, Mendes steps into the sprawling, nostalgia-drenched world of Masters of the Universe, the live-action reimagining of the beloved ’80s He-Man franchise starring Nicholas Galitzine, Idris Elba, and Jared Leto. In it, Mendes plays the sword-slinging Teela, who teams up with Prince Adam, played by Galitzine, to defend their home planet of Eternia from the evil wrath of Skeletor. It’s the kind of studio summer spectacle built for oversize budgets, Comic Con hysteria, and inevitable internet discourse. Masters is the largest stage Mendes has occupied since her breakout years as Riverdale’s resident mean girl, Veronica Lodge. No big deal or anything.

Who What Wear June 2026 cover star Camila Mendes during a photoshoot.

(Image credit: Gleeson Paulino; Ferragamo bodysuit and skirt; Bulgari jewelry.)

“I’ve never been a part of something of this scale. I’ve never been a part of a proper press tour before, and I hear it’s really chaotic in a fun way but also really exhausting,” Mendes admits, nodding to the high-intensity demands of the cast’s global premieres rolling out over the next several weeks. It’s a whirlwind of red carpets, international red-eye flights, and press-tour obligations with no educational crash course to help one prepare. But Mendes is used to it. She stays busy. Her life in this era, she jokes, is not unlike the infamous Lady Gaga meme: “No sleep. Bus, club, another club, another club, next place.” The image tracks.