Oracle (ORCL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here’s Why

In the latest close session, Oracle (ORCL) was down 1.44% at $244.58. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.13% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.45%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

The stock of software maker has risen by 37.64% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector’s gain of 11.37% and the S&P 500’s gain of 5.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oracle in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company’s earnings report is set to go public on June 10, 2026. On that day, Oracle is projected to report earnings of $1.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.09 billion, up 20.03% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.46 per share and a revenue of $67.22 billion, indicating changes of +23.71% and +17.11%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Oracle. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Oracle is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Oracle is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.06. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.76 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that ORCL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock’s expected earnings growth rate. The Computer – Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.69 at yesterday’s closing price.

The Computer – Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.