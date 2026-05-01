Can Alexander Blockx overcome experience gap in Madrid SF against Alexander Zverev? | ATP Tour

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Can Blockx overcome experience gap in Madrid intergenerational clash vs. Zverev?

Blockx pursuing first Masters 1000 final, Zverev third Madrid title

May 01, 2026

Getty Images and AFP/Getty Images Alexander Zverev and Alexander Blockx will meet for the first time Friday in Madrid.

By ATP Staff

When Alexander Blockx woke up the Friday before the Mutua Madrid Open, he was unsure if he would need to battle through qualifying at the ATP Masters 1000 event. But a late series of withdrawals led to the Belgian taking his place in the main draw, and he has not looked back since, soaring to his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final at the Caja Magica.

On Friday, the 21-year-old from Antwerp will face his toughest test yet in two-time Madrid champion and second seed Alexander Zverev. Will one of the biggest breakout stars of the season continue his magical run, or will Zverev hold his ground in their intergenerational clash to make his first final of the season?

Blockx will need to bridge an experience gap against one of the most consistent players on the ATP Tour. The 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals competitor began the month of April without a main-draw appearance at a clay-court ATP Tour event to his name, while this will be Zverev’s 11th Masters 1000 semi-final on the surface.

“I never have [had] too much confidence on clay the last couple of years. But I think I cannot say that anymore with the results I am doing,” Blockx said after upsetting defending champion Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals. “I think I improved a lot on all my shots, my physicality. And I think the conditions here are a bit quicker than the usual clay, so that helps as well. But, yeah, I definitely like clay now.”

It will be his first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting against Zverev, who has made the semi-finals at the first four Masters 1000 events of the season, joining Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner as the only men to accomplish the feat in series history (since 1990). But the German will walk on court with plenty of respect for his young opponent, who is up 34 spots to No. 35 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings.

“He’s a young player, new player. I think he has great spirit when he is on the tennis court,” Zverev said. “I enjoy watching him play, I think he is a great guy also outside the court, very respectful and I’m going to enjoy our first meeting.”

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There is history on Zverev’s side. The seven-time Masters 1000 titlist is 13-0 against players ranked outside the Top 30 in Madrid according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index, and he has reached the final at the tournament three times. He is 0-5 in semi-finals this season, but has earned more career wins in Madrid (29) than Blockx has played tour-level matches overall (28).

Like Zverev, Blockx can serve big and dictate play, but is also comfortable rallying from behind the baseline. The big question will be whether he can make his experienced opponent uncomfortable under pressure.

“I never thought I would get that far,” said Blockx, who at 21 years and 25 days would be the sixth-youngest finalist in tournament history behind Carlos Alcaraz, Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Zverev and Andy Murray. “But once you get confident and you feel your game, a lot can happen.”

Blockx will hope that confidence can help him earn yet another breakthrough win at a tournament where he has already ousted third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Their match will begin not before 8 p.m. local time.