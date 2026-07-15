Can mortgage rates fall without another Fed rate cut? Here’s what experts think

The Federal Reserve’s rate decisions are just one of many factors that impact where mortgage rates head next. sommart/Getty Images



Mortgage rates have changed a lot over the past year, and were especially volatile from late 2025 through the first half of 2026. Case in point? The average 30-year fixed rate dropped to 5.98% in late February 2026 before climbing back to 6.53% by the end of May. And, mortgage rates are now sitting at about 6.5% as of mid-July.

If you’re hoping to see those rates fall further, you might assume that a potential drop in rates depends heavily on what the Federal Reserve does next. But while the Fed’s rate moves influence borrowing costs, the central bank doesn’t directly set mortgage rates. And with the Fed expected to keep its benchmark rate paused this summer, or possibly even raise it, many prospective buyers are wondering whether without a Fed rate cut.

To get a sense of where things are heading, we asked several mortgage and housing experts whether mortgage rates can drop without Fed action and what factors are driving rates right now. Here’s what they had to say.

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Could mortgage rates fall without a Fed rate cut? What experts say

The short answer is yes, mortgage rates could fall — but they could also rise or remain the same — regardless of the Fed’s policy rate decisions, experts say.

“The Fed has not touched rates once in 2026, and the 30-year mortgage still made a half-point round trip. That is all the proof you need that mortgage rates do not wait for the Fed,” says former Wall Street capital markets professional Anupam Satyasheel, founder and CEO of Occams Advisory.

One of the main reasons mortgage rates could shift is that fixed-rate mortgages more directly track the 10-year Treasury yield rather than mirror the Fed’s policy rate.

“Your 30-year quote is built on the 10-year Treasury, and the 10-year is essentially the market’s live consensus forecast of the entire path of Fed policy and inflation over the next decade,” says Satyasheel.

When investors expect inflation to start cooling, the 10-year Treasury yield can fall. Since mortgage rates often move with that yield, these rates can also decline, even without a Fed rate cut.

That’s not to say the Fed doesn’t influence mortgage rates. It does, but the influence is indirect. The Fed sets the federal funds rate, the short-term rate banks charge each other for overnight loans. That helps set the rate you pay on things like personal loans, credit cards, auto loans and home equity lines, and home loans often move in the same direction as the federal funds rate.

There are exceptions, of course, like when the Fed cut rates three times at the end of 2024, and mortgage rates climbed instead.

“Mortgage rates can fall without depending on a Fed rate cut in several ways,” says Jeremy Schachter, branch manager at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation.

He points to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac purchas $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities in early 2026, which briefly brought down mortgage rates.

“This purchase decreased rates immediately. He could possibly do it again, which would drive down interest rates,” Schachter says.

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What factors are driving mortgage rates right now?

Many experts say inflation is the main factor keeping mortgage rates elevated currently. Inflation has increased to 4.2%, according to the latest report, which is well over the Fed’s 2% target. And, energy costs alone have jumped 23.5% as the conflict with Iran has driven fuel costs higher, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Inflation is the single biggest culprit for why mortgage rates have not dropped further over the course of a year. If consumer costs go down, and we are seeing it with gasoline prices, rates could also go down slightly this summer,” says Schachter.

And, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has said the central bank is unlikely to cut rates this year while inflation remains high.

Another factor currently driving mortgage rates is the gap between mortgage rates and the 10-year Treasury yield. When you take out a mortgage, your lender generally won’t keep it. The loan is typically sold to investors instead, and that money can be used to offer the next loan.

Those investors could opt to put their money in safe government bonds instead, so they’ll only buy the mortgage loan if it pays them more than the 10-year Treasury does. That difference is known as the spread, and it’s a primary factor that helps set your mortgage rate. When that spread gets larger, mortgage rates usually go up, too.

“There are two independent paths to lower mortgage rates that require nothing from the Fed, cooler inflation data that will likely pull the 10-year down, and calmer bond markets that would compress that spread,” says Satyasheel.

What to do if you’re waiting for mortgage rates to drop

Experts often warn against waiting for mortgage rates to drop, in large part because home prices could tick up while you’re waiting, which would negate the benefits of a lower mortgage rate.

“Rate timing is a bet, not a plan, and most people lose that bet by waiting too long,” says Jeff Judge, a certified financial planner at Chesapeake Financial Planners.

Judge had a client last year who wanted to hold out for another half-point drop in mortgage rates before buying. He ran the numbers and saw that home prices in the client’s market were rising quickly, which would have erased the savings from the lower rate. The client bought the home and then refinanced eight months later when rates came down.

If you find the right home, waiting for a small rate drop could be costly.

After all, “a mortgage is refinanceable. A missed home, especially in a market where inventory is tight, usually isn’t recoverable at the same price,” says Judge.

Waiting only makes sense if you genuinely can’t afford the payment now, Judge says, or you’re holding out for something specific, like a bonus or a home sale to close.

What’s truly important is that you can comfortably cover the mortgage and all the costs that come with a home. That should still leave room to keep an emergency fund, save for retirement and pay your other bills without leaving you house poor.

“A lender qualifies you for the loan,” Judge says. “I look at whether the loan still lets you fund your actual life.”

The bottom line

If you’re waiting for mortgage rates to fall, don’t focus solely on expectations for the Federal Reserve. The Fed rate does influence rates indirectly, but keep an eye on inflation and the 10-year Treasury yield as well, which can move mortgage rates even when the Fed leaves rates unchanged.

It’s also wise to look for ways within your control to get a lower mortgage rate. Shopping around with several lenders, for example, may help you find the best available terms. Strengthening your credit, putting down a larger down payment or buying mortgage points could also bring your rate down.