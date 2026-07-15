Opinion | We’re About to Find Out Whether Republican Senators Can Still Say No

On Monday, two days before the Senate hearing to consider Todd Blanche’s nomination to become the nation’s chief law enforcement official, a federal judge strongly suggested that he may not even be fit to practice law.

Earlier this year, Mr. Blanche agreed to a settlement that resulted in tax audit immunity for President Trump and his family as well as a potential $1.8 billion payout fund controlled by his administration. It was an inside deal: Mr. Trump the citizen was on one side of the negotiation, while the Internal Revenue Service, which he oversees, was on the other. Judge Kathleen Williams of the Southern District of Florida said in her ruling on Monday that she was “extremely troubled” by Mr. Blanche’s behavior. It was so egregious that she referred his actions to the New York State Bar Association for potential disciplinary action, including disbarment.

The scheme was one of many ways that Mr. Blanche, who was previously Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer and now serves as acting attorney general, has placed the interests of his former client above those of the country. It is yet another reason that senators of both parties should reject the president’s demand that Mr. Blanche be confirmed to lead the Department of Justice.

Of all the powers Americans give their government, none can curtail personal liberty like those of the Department of Justice, and this editorial board has listed the ways Mr. Blanche has abused that authority. He has celebrated the Jan. 6 rioters. He has misled Congress under oath. He has said it is Mr. Trump’s “right,” and “indeed it is his duty,” to use the department to investigate people he “has had issues with.”