Canucks’ Zeev Buium says he wasn’t misled by Wild prior to trade

NEWARK, N.J. — Zeev Buium was the Minnesota Wild’s defenseman of the future until they made him the centerpiece of the Quinn Hughes trade last Friday, shipping the 20-year-old in a package to the Vancouver Canucks for their star captain.

Buium said he doesn’t feel he was misled about his status with the Wild before the trade.

“I don’t think anything they told me was a lie. I really don’t,” Buium said Sunday after the Canucks’ 2-1 road victory over the New Jersey Devils. “[Wild GM] Bill Guerin is an unbelievable person. He’s such a smart guy. He wants to try and win now, and that’s a move he thought was best for the team. At the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for the team.”

Buium was traded to Vancouver along with center Marco Rossi, winger Liam Ohgren and a 2026 first-round pick for Hughes, the 26-year-old Norris Trophy winner who is considered one of the best defensemen in hockey. Hughes had 432 points in 459 games heading into Sunday’s action and was the leading scorer on Vancouver (23 points in 26 games) before Friday’s blockbuster trade.

Buium had two points in his debut with the Canucks, both on the power play. He earned an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s opening goal and then was credited with his fourth goal of the season when his pass deflected off the stick of Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon.

New Canucks defenseman Zeev Buium said he doesn’t feel he was misled about his status before being traded by the Wild. “[Wild GM Bill Guerin] wants to try and win now, and that’s a move he thought was best for the team,” Buium said. AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

He was drafted 12th overall in 2024 by the Wild and was an offensive dynamo with the University of Denver for two seasons (98 points in 83 games). He had 14 points in 31 games as a rookie this season before the trade.

Guerin called Buium a “special kid and a special human,” but he indicated that the Wild’s bid for Hughes was only successful because Buium was a part of it.

“I love that kid, but you have to give something to get something,” Guerin said.

Buium didn’t take the trade personally, but he said he’ll use it as motivation.

“I don’t think it’s [Guerin] saying, ‘You’re not good enough’ or ‘We don’t believe in you.’ But I think he sees me needing to develop a little bit more,” Buium said. “I think it works out for both teams. I’m going to do my best to show the Canucks that they made a good trade. Hopefully, I can turn into a player like that.”