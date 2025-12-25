Cardi B Flaunts Extremely Rare $120,000 Hermès Purse

NEED TO KNOW Cardi B and Stefon Diggs stepped out for a date night, which saw the two coordinating in furry winter looks

For the outing, the rapper brought out a rare Hermès bag by designer Jean Paul Gaultier that is estimated to cost $120,000 and is only one out of the 10 ever made

In 2024, the mom of four posted a closet tour of her Hermès bag collection that is worth millions

Haute winter is here.

Ahead of the Christmas holiday, Cardi B and her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, stepped out for a winter date night, one that she felt required her most impressive accessory — an extremely rare Hermès purse.

According to a press release, the “I Like It” rapper, 33, rocked an extremely rare bag designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, and hers is one out of only 10 ever made. Its price tag is equally shocking, coming in at a hot $120,000.

Cardi B poses with her six-figure Jean Paul Gaultier Hermès purse.

Cardi isn’t the only celebrity with the coveted item in her closet, which holds millions of dollars’ worth of bags, from Birkins to Kellys, by Hermès. In October, Kim Kardashian posted a TikTok unboxing of her JGP croc bag from mom Kris Jenner (also revealing her sister Kylie got one of the collectible bags first).

The rest of Cardi’s outfit was complete with a furry brown coat (“Summer we cheeks out, Winter its minks out,” she wrote on X) and heeled leggings. In true fashion, she also delivered a couple of in-season beauty looks, from her icy platinum blonde bob to her two-toned manicure.

Diggs, 32, also stepped up his fashion game in a furry hooded gray-brown coat, layers of necklaces, jeans and boots.

This year will mark the couple’s first Christmas together since sparking dating rumors in February and welcoming their first child together, a son, on Nov. 4. In the month since, she’s shared glimpses at life with their newborn (whose name has not been revealed), including moments of him being bundled up in New England Patriots gear.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs coordinate in fur looks on winter date night.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Cardi — who also shares daughters Kulture, 7, and Blossom, 15 months, and son Wave, 4, with ex Offset — is “healthy and happy” following the birth of her fourth child. She’s already teased to fans that she’s ready to start prepping for tour.

“I told you, after giving birth I gotta get ready for the Little Miss Drama Tour. It is two months away,” Cardi, who is touring in February, said in an Instagram video of herself running on a treadmill and wearing a hijab and an abaya while in Saudi Arabia.

“Everybody keeps asking me, ‘Cardi, how do you lose all that weight after the baby? What did you do? You look great.’ I’ll tell you how I did it. Stress.”