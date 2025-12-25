Did anyone win Mega Millions? Winning numbers for Dec. 23 2025 drawing

Updated Dec. 24, 2025, 7:31 a.m. ET

No one won the $100 million Mega Millions jackpot for the Dec. 23 drawing.

The winning numbers were 15, 37, 38, 41, 64, and the Mega Ball was 21.

One ticket sold in California won a $2 million Match 5 prize.

The next drawing on Friday, Dec. 26, will have an estimated jackpot of $125 million.

Did anyone win Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing for the estimated jackpot of $100 million?

The cash option for the Dec. 23 jackpot was $45.5 million.

Here’s what we know about the drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 23.

No. There was no lucky winner for the Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Dec. 23. However, one lucky winner did collect a $2 million Match 5 prize. The winning ticket was sold in California.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, Dec. 26. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.

What is the Mega Millions Multiplier?

Mega Millions retired its Megaplier feature and now has a built-in multiplier that increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five, or 10 times. The multiplier is automatically included and randomly assigned for every play at the time of purchase.

What is the Mega Millions jackpot up to?

Friday’s jackpot is estimated to be $125 million with a cash option of $56.9 million.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot?

The largest Mega Millions jackpot won on a single ticket is a $1.602 billion prize won in Florida on Aug. 8. Other large single-ticket Mega Millions prizes have been $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018; $1.348 billion won in Maine on Jan. 13, 2023; $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29, 2022, and $1.050 billion won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021.

How to play the Mega Millions lottery

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. There are nine ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2. Players can pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers: five different numbers from the white balls numbered 1-70 and one number from the gold balls numbered 1-25.5 + 1 = Jackpot.5 + 0 = $1 million.4 + 1 = $10,000.4 + 0 = $500.3 + 1 = $200.3 + 0 = $10.2 + 1= $10.1 + 1 = $4.0 + 1 = $2.

You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing. You can pick your lucky numbers or select Easy Pick or Quick Pick and have the numbers auto-drawn. If you can’t decide, the Mega Millions website has a random number generator.

How much does a Mega Millions ticket cost?

Mega Millions costs $5 to play.

Where to buy Mega Millions tickets

You can play Mega Millions in 47 localities: 45 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To find locations, search the Mega Millions website.

In Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, you can buy a Mega Millions ticket at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets until 10:45 p.m. on drawing night.

In Kentucky, residents can also purchase tickets online at kylottery.com.

In Ohio, residents can use the Lottery Card available in Kroger, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Giant Eagle stores. It allows Ohio consumers to enter draw games on their phones and be notified and paid electronically if they win.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot?

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 290 million.

The overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 23.

The Enquirer’s Cheryl Vari contributed to this report.