Celtic Prepare for Potential Record Sale as Benjamin Nygren Draws Premier League Attention

Having delivered a massive contribution of 19 goals and 8 assists across all competitions for Celtic this season, Benjamin Nygren stands as the club’s top scorer.

He presents one of the most successful examples of a “modern wide-forward” profile, particularly with his long-range strikes from outside the box and the threat he creates by cutting inside from the right flank.

Combined with his rise in the Swedish national team, Nygren’s name has moved to the top of the “must-watch” lists in European scouts’ reports.

“Record Sale on the Horizon”

For the Celtic management, Nygren represents both a sporting success and a massive financial investment opportunity.

Sources close to the club state that if Nygren receives an “unstoppable” offer this summer, the board will not stand in the player’s way.

Having transferred for just €1.5 million last summer, Celtic is expected to open negotiations in the €30 million bracket. With performance-related add-ons and sell-on clauses, this figure is aimed at becoming one of the highest-value departures in club history.

Celtic plans a comprehensive squad overhaul using the cash flow from a potential Nygren sale. Seeking to build a more competitive squad, especially for the Champions League, the board aims to distribute this revenue across three different positions rather than just one.

Brighton, Tottenham, and European Giants Waiting in the Wings

The transfer race for Nygren looks set to be highly competitive.

Tottenham view Nygren as a “strategic and cost-effective” option for their attacking rotation during their current rebuilding phase. Leaked information suggests that reports prepared by the scouting department regarding the player are extremely positive.

It is not just Spurs; clubs like Brighton, Bournemouth, Valencia in Spain, and Lille in France are also closely monitoring the player’s status.

These clubs view Nygren as a “project player” with high development potential and strong resale value.

Celtic are already lining up Calvin Miller as a potential replacement option for Nygren, with the club identifying him as a versatile attacking alternative should the Swedish star depart this summer.

Contract Status and Wage Expectations

Celtic strengthened their hand by signing the player to a long-term contract last year. This allows the club to play the role of a “tough seller” at the bargaining table.

Currently earning in the region of £15,000-£20,000 per week at Celtic, this figure is expected to increase at least three to four times in the event of a move to the Premier League or La Liga.

To date, no official written offer has reached Celtic. The club has stated that the player is focused on the league title and has shelved transfer speculations for now as “matters to be discussed at the end of the season.”

Some sources claim that Nygren’s agent held several meetings in London last month. Furthermore, the player’s statement in an interview that “playing in Europe’s major leagues is every footballer’s dream” is being interpreted as a farewell signal.