Masters 2026: Latest news and analysis, how to watch and more coverage

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Masters week is underway.
Can 2025 champion Rory McIlroy make it two in a row? Will world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler claim his third green jacket? Or will Bryson DeChambeau break through with his first win at Augusta National?
From rankings to how to watch to all of the latest news, we’ll have the 2026 Masters covered from start to finish.
Here are tee times for the third round.
Here’s the complete ESPN TV schedule for the week; watch here:
Saturday and Sunday
–Encore presentations: Second round (Saturday) and third round (Sunday): 3-6 a.m. ET (ESPN2)
–Masters featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)
–Masters featured holes Nos. 4, 5 & 6: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET (ESPN App)
–Masters Amen Corner Live: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (ESPN App)
–Masters featured holes Nos. 15 & 16: 12:30-6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN App)
–Third round (Saturday) and final round (Sunday): 5-7 p.m. ET (ESPN Deportes)
Rory McIlroy birdies Hole 2, takes outright lead
Rory McIlroy steps out in front with a putt for birdie at the Masters.
News from the Masters
Red-hot Rory sets Masters record with 6-shot lead. Read
LIV Golfs DeChambeau misses cut at Masters. Read
Scheffler posts rare round over par at Masters. Read
Frustrated McIntyre flips off green at Masters. Read
Rory McIlroy fires 67 in his lowest Masters Round 1 since ’11. Read
‘Nervous’ Morikawa fights anxiety, body in return. Read
Nicklaus, Watson, Player favor golf ball rollback. Read
Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus address Tiger Woods arrest, recovery. Read
Bryson: Using 3D printer-made iron at Masters. Read
Aaron Rai ‘wins,’ Frankie Fleetwood steals show at Par 3. Read
Augusta’s Ridley supports efforts to reduce driving distance. Read
Rory McIlroy ‘much more relaxed’ ahead of Masters after ’25 win. Read
Gary Woodland, amid PTSD battle, set to play Masters. Read
Morikawa to play through back injury at Masters. Read
Tiger on golfers’ minds at Masters after DUI arrest. Read
Rahm confident he’ll play Ryder Cup despite World Tour dispute. Read
Maria Jose Marin wins Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Read
Rory McIlroy: First time I’m focused on ‘enjoying’ the Masters. Read
Phil Mickelson to miss Masters due to family health matter. Read
2025: McIlroy wins Masters in playoff to earn career Grand Slam. Read
2025: Rose on loss: Have to suffer ‘heartache’ to win big. Read
Rory McIlroy is all alone through 36 holes, can anyone catch him?
One year after winning his first Masters, McIlroy has a record 6-shot lead and has 36 more holes to add to his lore. Read
Best shots, moments and more from the second round
The first golf major of the year continued Friday as the 90th edition of the Masters Tournament completed its second round. Read
Rory’s defense, disappointing first rounds and looking ahead to the rest of the tournament
How will a loaded leaderboard take shape? Will the course continue to get more difficult? We look at round one and what could come next at Augusta National. Read
There’s a Realtor playing in the Masters
Brandon Holtz, a 39 year-old from Illinois, is this year’s tournament’s most unlikely participant. Read
Forty years later, Jack Nicklaus’ 1986 Masters win is still as magical as ever
Nicklaus kicked off the 2026 Masters with the traditional ceremonial tee shot. Forty years earlier he delivered one of the greatest wins in Masters history. Read
‘I’m going to be completely numb’: How first-timer players are preparing for the Masters
How do you get ready for your first competitive round at Augusta National? You can try to learn every shot, try to hit every putt, but come Thursday it will be a totally new experience. Read
How the Masters lawn gnome became so popular that it might be discontinued
One piece of merchandise at Augusta National became too popular for its own good. Read
Scottie Scheffler brings different vibes to Augusta than other star golfers
Scheffler might not generate the same buzz as players like Tiger and Phil, but he’s a different kind of superstar, and maybe that’s a good thing. Read
2026 Masters: Experts’ picks and betting tips
Who do our golf experts think will win? Where does our betting expert believe there is value? We break down the favorites and much more. Read
The five Sunday shots that won Rory McIlroy the 2025 Masters
A year removed from McIlroy’s historic win, we look at some of the keys shots that secured his coveted green jacket and the career grand slam. Read
Tiger Woods isn’t at Augusta this week, yet Tiger Woods is everywhere this week
After the recent tumult, Woods won’t be in Augusta, but Masters fans still seek the ghosts of past miracle shots. There is no unwinding this tournament and Tiger. Read
Top Masters storylines: Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and sleeper contenders
Is Scottie Scheffler still the favorite? Can Bryson DeChambeau break through? How hard could the course play? We break down what to watch at the 2026 Masters. Read
Masters tiers: Latest news and analysis, how to watch and more coverage
Can Rory McIlroy repeat? Will Scottie Scheffler find more magic at Augusta? We break down the Masters field from the favorites to the players just looking to make the cut. Read
Rory McIlroy and the Northern Ireland town that will always be part of his story
Through all of McIlroy’s up and downs at the Masters, his hometown of Holywood has been right there with him. Read
From 2025: ‘It’s the best day of my golfing life’: Rory McIlroy finally gets his green jacket
There were plenty of nerves involved, but in the end, McIlroy won the Masters, put on the winner’s jacket and completed the career grand slam. Read
From 2025: Best moments from the final round
Check out all of the highlights from an amazing final round of the 2025 Masters that ended with Rory McIlroy in a green jacket. Read