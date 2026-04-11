Masters 2026: Latest news and analysis, how to watch and more coverage

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Masters week is underway.

Can 2025 champion Rory McIlroy make it two in a row? Will world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler claim his third green jacket? Or will Bryson DeChambeau break through with his first win at Augusta National?

From rankings to how to watch to all of the latest news, we’ll have the 2026 Masters covered from start to finish.

Here are tee times for the third round.

Here’s the complete ESPN TV schedule for the week; watch here:

Saturday and Sunday

–Encore presentations: Second round (Saturday) and third round (Sunday): 3-6 a.m. ET (ESPN2)

–Masters featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

–Masters featured holes Nos. 4, 5 & 6: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

–Masters Amen Corner Live: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

–Masters featured holes Nos. 15 & 16: 12:30-6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN App)

–Third round (Saturday) and final round (Sunday): 5-7 p.m. ET (ESPN Deportes)

play 0:22 Rory McIlroy birdies Hole 2, takes outright lead Rory McIlroy steps out in front with a putt for birdie at the Masters.

News from the Masters

Red-hot Rory sets Masters record with 6-shot lead. Read

LIV Golfs DeChambeau misses cut at Masters. Read

Scheffler posts rare round over par at Masters. Read

Frustrated McIntyre flips off green at Masters. Read

Rory McIlroy fires 67 in his lowest Masters Round 1 since ’11. Read

‘Nervous’ Morikawa fights anxiety, body in return. Read

Nicklaus, Watson, Player favor golf ball rollback. Read

Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus address Tiger Woods arrest, recovery. Read

Bryson: Using 3D printer-made iron at Masters. Read

Aaron Rai ‘wins,’ Frankie Fleetwood steals show at Par 3. Read

Augusta’s Ridley supports efforts to reduce driving distance. Read

Rory McIlroy ‘much more relaxed’ ahead of Masters after ’25 win. Read

Gary Woodland, amid PTSD battle, set to play Masters. Read

Morikawa to play through back injury at Masters. Read

Tiger on golfers’ minds at Masters after DUI arrest. Read

Rahm confident he’ll play Ryder Cup despite World Tour dispute. Read

Maria Jose Marin wins Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Read

Rory McIlroy: First time I’m focused on ‘enjoying’ the Masters. Read

Phil Mickelson to miss Masters due to family health matter. Read

2025: McIlroy wins Masters in playoff to earn career Grand Slam. Read

2025: Rose on loss: Have to suffer ‘heartache’ to win big. Read

Rory McIlroy is all alone through 36 holes, can anyone catch him?

Rory McIlroy has the biggest 36-hole lead in Masters history. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

One year after winning his first Masters, McIlroy has a record 6-shot lead and has 36 more holes to add to his lore. Read

Best shots, moments and more from the second round

Rory McIlroy birdied the last four holes to take a six-shot lead into the third round. Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

The first golf major of the year continued Friday as the 90th edition of the Masters Tournament completed its second round. Read

Rory’s defense, disappointing first rounds and looking ahead to the rest of the tournament

Rory McIlroy plays No. 8 during the first round of the 2026 Masters. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

How will a loaded leaderboard take shape? Will the course continue to get more difficult? We look at round one and what could come next at Augusta National. Read

There’s a Realtor playing in the Masters

Brandon Holtz, an amateur from Illinois, shot a 9-over 81 in the first round of the Masters on Thursday. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Brandon Holtz, a 39 year-old from Illinois, is this year’s tournament’s most unlikely participant. Read

Forty years later, Jack Nicklaus’ 1986 Masters win is still as magical as ever

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley poses with honorary starters Tom Watson (from left), Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Nicklaus kicked off the 2026 Masters with the traditional ceremonial tee shot. Forty years earlier he delivered one of the greatest wins in Masters history. Read

‘I’m going to be completely numb’: How first-timer players are preparing for the Masters

Andrew Novak talks with an Augusta National Golf Club member during a practice round. Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

How do you get ready for your first competitive round at Augusta National? You can try to learn every shot, try to hit every putt, but come Thursday it will be a totally new experience. Read

How the Masters lawn gnome became so popular that it might be discontinued

For a Masters gnome on the secondary market, $550 might just be a steal. Dave Wilson/ESPN

One piece of merchandise at Augusta National became too popular for its own good. Read

Scottie Scheffler brings different vibes to Augusta than other star golfers

Scottie Scheffler plays a practice round ahead of the 2026 Masters. AP Photo/Eric Gay

Scheffler might not generate the same buzz as players like Tiger and Phil, but he’s a different kind of superstar, and maybe that’s a good thing. Read

2026 Masters: Experts’ picks and betting tips

Xander Schauffele has five top-10 finishes at the Masters. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who do our golf experts think will win? Where does our betting expert believe there is value? We break down the favorites and much more. Read

The five Sunday shots that won Rory McIlroy the 2025 Masters

Getty Images

A year removed from McIlroy’s historic win, we look at some of the keys shots that secured his coveted green jacket and the career grand slam. Read

Tiger Woods isn’t at Augusta this week, yet Tiger Woods is everywhere this week

Tiger Woods made the cut in the 2024 Masters, finishing 60th. EPA/JUSTIN LANE

After the recent tumult, Woods won’t be in Augusta, but Masters fans still seek the ghosts of past miracle shots. There is no unwinding this tournament and Tiger. Read

Top Masters storylines: Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and sleeper contenders

Scottie Scheffler is looking for his third Masters title. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Is Scottie Scheffler still the favorite? Can Bryson DeChambeau break through? How hard could the course play? We break down what to watch at the 2026 Masters. Read

Masters tiers: Latest news and analysis, how to watch and more coverage

Illustration by ESPN

Can Rory McIlroy repeat? Will Scottie Scheffler find more magic at Augusta? We break down the Masters field from the favorites to the players just looking to make the cut. Read

Rory McIlroy and the Northern Ireland town that will always be part of his story

Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Through all of McIlroy’s up and downs at the Masters, his hometown of Holywood has been right there with him. Read

From 2025: ‘It’s the best day of my golfing life’: Rory McIlroy finally gets his green jacket

There were plenty of nerves involved, but in the end, McIlroy won the Masters, put on the winner’s jacket and completed the career grand slam. Read

From 2025: Best moments from the final round

Check out all of the highlights from an amazing final round of the 2025 Masters that ended with Rory McIlroy in a green jacket. Read