Colder changes with frost and/or freeze conditions expected, with a few rain showers for Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – FROST ADVISORY: 2:00 AM-11:00 AM for all counties except Sanilac County. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s overnight tonight into Sunday morning.

FREEZE WATCH: 11:00 PM Sunday-11:00 AM for all counties except Sanilac County. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s overnight Sunday night into Monday Morning.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and colder. Low: 35. Patchy frost is anticipated overnight into Sunday Morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect.

SUNDAY: Sunshine in the morning gives way to partly cloudy skies. A chance of rain showers, primarily in the afternoon. High: 49.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies and cold. A widespread freeze is expected overnight into Monday morning, with a Freeze Warning in effect. Low: 27.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, remaining chilly. High: 47.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 35.

After plenty of cloud cover to start the day on Saturday, we will clear things out overnight, and we are looking at the potential for a widespread frost overnight tonight into Sunday morning.

We will keep some cloud cover in the forecast overnight tonight and early on Sunday morning. Expect colder air to start to move into the region tonight as well. Overnight lows dropping into the middle 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of the region into mid Sunday morning. Be sure to cover up any outdoor plants or bring them inside.

Looking ahead to the end of the weekend on Sunday, we will see some sunshine throughout the day, but as colder air moves into the region, we will also bring in the chance of a few rain showers through the afternoon and into the early evening hours. High temperatures are expected to run into the upper 40s by the afternoon.

Expect mainly clear skies to move in late Sunday night and early Monday morning. With colder air moving in, we are looking at a widespread freeze overnight Sunday night into early Monday morning. A Freeze Watch has been issued for most of the region due to forecast temperature drops. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s in the city, and I would not be surprised to see some mid-20s and possibly even some lower-20s outside the metro.

Looking ahead into the majority of next week, it appears a much more tranquil weather forecast will hold. Cooler air will persist to start next week, but high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s by Monday afternoon. But then a warm-up moves into the region, looking ahead into the rest of the week. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday, and then into the 70s by Thursday and into the end of next week on Friday.

Expect plenty of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday, before a little more cloud cover rolls in by Wednesday. But we remain dry into the end of next week, a chance of rain showers returns to the forecast by the end of the week on Friday.