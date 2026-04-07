‘Charlie’s Angels’ turns 50 – See photos of the original cast

The original “Charlie’s Angels” is turning 50. Farrah Fawcett, left, Kate Jackson, center, and Jaclyn Smith played undercover detectives of the Charles Townsend Detective Agency. The trio, affectionately called “Angels” by their unseen-but-heard-over-speakerphone boss Charlie Townsend (the voice of John Forsythe) were assigned missions from Townsend and their office-based sidekick John Bosley (played by David Doyle).

Look back at the show, which ran on television from 1976 to 1981.