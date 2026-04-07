‘Charlie’s Angels’ turns 50 – See photos of the original cast

Updated April 6, 2026, 4:27 p.m. ETThe original "Charlie's Angels" is turning 50. Farrah Fawcett, left, Kate Jackson, center, and Jaclyn Smith played undercover detectives of the Charles Townsend Detective Agency. The trio, affectionately called "Angels" by their unseen-but-heard-over-speakerphone boss Charlie Townsend (the voice of John Forsythe) were assigned missions from Townsend and their office-based sidekick John Bosley (played by David Doyle).Look back at the show, which ran on television from 1976 to 1981.ABC Photo Archives, Disney General Entertainment Content Via Getty ImagesFarrah Fawcett played Jill Munroe in the first season of "Charlie's Angels" in 1976. Fawcett was a main cast member on "Charlie's Angels" for only one season and returned as a guest star for a total of six episodes across Seasons 3 and 4.ABC Photo Archives, Disney General Entertainment Content Via Getty ImagesKate Jackson played Sabrina Duncan in the series \u201cCharlie's Angels.\u201dABC Photo Archives, Disney General Entertainment Content Via Getty ImagesFrom left: Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith of "Charlie's Angels."ABC Photo Archives, Disney General Entertainment Content Via Getty ImagesFrom left: Jacyn Smith, Kate Jackson and Farrah Fawcett on the set of "Charlie's Angels."Sunset Boulevard, Corbis Via Getty Images