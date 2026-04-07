Winning Powerball numbers, lottery jackpot results last night, April 6, 2026

April 6, 2026Updated April 7, 2026, 12:24 a.m. ET

A ticket sold in Delaware won the $231 million Powerball jackpot on Monday, April 6, 2026.

The winning numbers for the April 6 drawing were 7, 24, 37, 42, 57, with a Powerball of 5.

A ticket in Texas matched five numbers with the Power Play to win $2 million.

The Powerball jackpot has reset to an estimated $20 million for the next drawing on Wednesday.

The Powerball results are in for Monday night’s Powerball drawing, worth an estimated $231 million.

Here’s what lottery patrons need to know about the Powerball winning numbers, where to check your numbers, prize chart values and more:

Powerball numbers last night, Monday, April 6, 2026. What are winning Powerball numbers for April 6?

The winning numbers for Monday night’s drawing were 7, 24, 37, 42, 57, with a Powerball of 5. The Power Play was 2x.

Powerball, Mega Millions: Want to win the lottery? Here are luckiest numbers, places to play

Did anyone win Powerball last night, April 6, 2026? Powerball lottery jackpot results, winners

A ticket sold in Delaware matched all six numbers to win Monday night’s drawing.

One ticket bought in Texas matched all five numbers except for the Powerball and added the Power Play worth $2 million.

Powerball Double Play numbers, April 6, 2026

Double Play results were 3, 17, 48, 56, 64, and the Powerball is 20.

Zero tickets matched all six numbers, and no one matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $500,000.

Powerball winner? Lock up your ticket and go hide. What to know if you win the jackpot

How much is the Powerball drawing jackpot on Wednesday, April 8, 2026?

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, April 8, 2026, resets to $20 million with a cash option of $9.1 million, according to powerball.com.

Powerball numbers you need to know: These most commonly drawn numbers could help you win

When is the next Powerball drawing? What time is lottery jackpot drawing?

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

How many Powerball numbers do you need to win a prize payout?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

What is the Powerball payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won’t win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4. Visit powerball.com for the entire prize chart.

How much is a Powerball lottery ticket today?

A single Powerball ticket costs $2. Pay an additional $1 to add the Power Play for a chance to multiply all Powerball winnings except for the jackpot. Players can also add the Double Play for an additional $1 to have a second chance at winning $10 million.

How to play Powerball today

Mega Millions numbers: Anyone win Friday night’s drawing?

Winning Mega Millions numbers 4/3/26

Friday night’s winning numbers were 31, 45, 62, 63, 68, and the Mega Ball was 15.

How much is the Mega Millions drawing jackpot on Tuesday, 4/7/26?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing grows to an estimated $100 million with a cash option of $44.7 to million after no Mega Millions tickets matched all six numbers to win the jackpot the Mega Millions jackpot, according to megamillions.com.

2026 Powerball jackpot winners

Here is the list of 2026 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:

Powerball Top 10 lottery drawing jackpot results

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California.

$1.817 billion — Dec. 24, 2025; Arkansas.

$1.787 billion — Sept. 6, 2025; Missouri, Texas.

$1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California.

$1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

$1.326 billion — April 6, 2024; Oregon.

$1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California.

$842 million — Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.

$768.4 million — March 27, 2019; Wisconsin.

$758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.

Powerball numbers: Anyone win Saturday night’s drawing?

Powerball, Mega Millions history: Top 10 U.S. lottery drawing jackpot results

Here are the nation’s all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California.

$1.817 billion, Powerball — Dec. 24, 2025; Arkansas.

$1.787 billion, Powerball — Sept. 6, 2025; Missouri, Texas.

$1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California.

$1.602 billion, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida.

$1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.

$1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine.

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois.

$1.326 billion, Powerball — April 6, 2024; Oregon

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.