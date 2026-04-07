New iPhone 18, iPhone Air 2 leaks on design, release date arrive

There’s no shortage of rumors about iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold, but surprisingly little has been reported about Apple’s other upcoming flagships. However, new leaks detail what to expect from iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2’s design and launch timing.

iPhone 18: Same Dynamic Island, minimal design changes overall

Earlier today, a notable Weibo leaker offered good news for the timing of the iPhone Fold’s launch.

But over the weekend, a pair of posts from another leaker—Fixed Focus Digital—covered two of Apple’s other forthcoming iPhones.

Regarding the base iPhone 18, he wrote:

The standard model of the iPhone 18 will see virtually no changes to its exterior design—aside from a potential minor tweak to its dimensions.

This contradicts a prior claim from Ice Universe that all iPhone 18 models would get a smaller Dynamic Island. But it does add strength to the claims of other reports that have said Apple’s reduced Dynamic Island will be exclusive to iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

The “potential minor tweak” to dimensions seems like nothing that users will necessarily notice. We’re still expecting the same 6.3-inch display size as iPhone 17.

It’s not unusual for Apple to make very minor dimension changes from year to year that are largely imperceptible. Though they can at times prove annoying if they break compatibility with previous iPhone cases.

iPhone Air 2: Fall launch expected with iterative changes

A second post from Fixed Focus Digital involves iPhone Air 2.

The leaker has been one of the main sources of dissension among reports that Apple’s next-gen iPhone Air has been delayed into 2027.

Reporting from The Information said iPhone Air 2 was being pushed until at least spring 2027. Why? To give Apple time to add a second rear camera.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman agreed with the spring 2027 timing, but was skeptical that a second camera would be added.

Fixed Focus Digital, meanwhile, has on two previous occasions claimed that iPhone Air 2 will launch this fall alongside iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Fold. He has also said it’s a “routine upgrade” with no big changes like a second camera or enhanced design.

The leaker’s latest post confirms that Apple is still moving forward with this plan. Per Google Translate it says, “Air 2 will proceed with its standard product iteration cycle.”

If the changes for iPhone Air 2 truly are limited to internal upgrades, like the A20 Pro chip, it makes sense that a supply chain leaker might know better about release timing than sources like The Information and Bloomberg.

iPhone Air 2 arriving this fall would give Apple its typical four new models to launch, though at higher price points than usual since the base iPhone 18 isn’t coming until early 2027.

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