China’s Tianwen 1 Mars probe captures images of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS

By / November 7, 2025

China’s Tianwen 1 Mars orbiter has imaged the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS during its close pass by the Red Planet, aiding global efforts to study the rare interstellar interloper.

3I/ATLAS is only the third object ever confirmed to have reached our solar system after originating in another planetary system, following ‘Oumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019. This time, space agencies around the world have been looking at any and all ways to study the invading comet, including repurposing spacecraft spread across the solar system.

A series of photos of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, captured from Mars orbit by Tianwen 1 in early October 2025. (Image credit: CNSA)

Tianwen 1 used its High-Resolution Imaging Camera (HiRIC) — somewhat comparable to HiRISE on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), but slightly lower resolution — to capture the comet moving against a stellar backdrop. The operation posed challenges, notably switching from imaging bright planetary surface features from low Mars orbit to tracking, from 18 million miles (28.96 million kilometers) away, a faint comet that’s moving at 129,800 mph (58 km per second) and is just 3.5 miles (5.6 km) wide.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top