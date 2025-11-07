Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donut holiday menus launch soon. See when, items

Several major coffee chains, including Starbucks and Dunkin’, are launching their holiday menus in early November.

Dutch Bros and Scooter’s Coffee have already made their 2025 holiday-themed beverages available to customers.

Goodbye pumpkin spice, hello peppermint!

As October came to a spooky close on Friday’s Halloween holiday, several coffee chains have revealed their upcoming holiday menus.

Here’s a look at some of the leading chains in Florida and their holiday menus this year.

What day do Starbucks Christmas drinks come out?

The Starbucks holiday menu will launch on Thursday, Nov. 6. However, the Chestnut Praline Latte and fan-favorite Eggnog Latte will arrive later in the season, Starbucks told USA TODAY in a statement last month.

Starbucks also announced that Red Cup Day will be Thursday, Nov. 13, with the chain rewarding customers who order select holiday beverages, hot or iced, with a free limited-edition red holiday cup.

There were 945 Starbucks in Florida as of September 2025. Find a location near you on the company’s locations page.

See 2025 Starbucks holiday menu

According to Starbucks, the holiday menu items include:

Eggnog Latte: After recently being discontinued from the holiday menu in 2021, this returning drink features Starbucks Signature Espresso, steamed eggnog, a splash of milk and a topping of nutmeg.

Peppermint Mocha: Features Starbucks Signature Espresso combined with steamed milk, mocha sauce and peppermint-flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

Caramel Brulée Latte: Combines Starbucks Signature Espresso with steamed milk and rich caramel brulée sauce, topped with whipped cream and caramel brulée topping. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

Iced Sugar Cookie Latte: A sugar cookie-flavored syrup blend combined with Starbucks Blonde Espresso, ice, and milk, topped with red and green sprinkles. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

Iced Gingerbread Chai: Combines warm chai spices, milk, and ice, topped with nondairy gingerbread-flavored cold foam and a sprinkle of spice. (The beverage can be customized to be made with a non-dairy alternative at no additional cost.)

Chestnut Praline Latte: Features Starbucks Signature Espresso, steamed milk and flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices, topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

Starbucks also said its bakery case “will be dressed for the season” as some fan-favorite pastries will be returning, including the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish. New additions will include the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread.

What day do Dunkin’ Donuts Christmas drinks come out?

Dunkin’ Donuts confirmed on social media that its holiday menu will launch on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

To locate an establishment near you, check its website here.

See 2025 Dunkin’ Donuts holiday menu

According to Dunkin’ Donuts, its 2025 holiday menu includes:

Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte

Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte

Cookie Butter Cloud Latte (New): Combines rich espresso with notes of brown sugar and baked cookie flavor. Served iced, it's topped with Cookie Butter Cold Foam and finished with cookie butter crumbles.

Berry Sangria Refresher (New): Mixes bright berry flavors with guests' choice of green tea, black tea, lemonade or sparkling water.

Raspberry Striped Croissant (New): Vibrant ribbons of raspberry are baked right into the dough with a sweet raspberry fruit filling inside.

Bacon Jam Breakfast Sandwich (New): Bacon, white cheddar cheese and a fried egg stacked on a warm, buttery croissant, layered with bacon jam.

Bacon, white cheddar cheese and a fried egg stacked on a warm, buttery croissant, layered with bacon jam. Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese (New): A layer of bacon jam, bacon, melted white cheddar, and American cheese on toasted sourdough.

Dunkin’ will also be releasing new 25-count Munchkins boxes, which transform into gingerbread-style houses. Matching designs will extend across hot and iced coffee cups and doughnut boxes.

What day do Dutch Bros Christmas drinks come out?

Dutch Bros’ four holiday drinks are already available at all its locations, including over a dozen in Florida.

See 2025 Dutch Bros holiday menu

According to Dutch Bros, here are items on its 2025 holiday menu:

Mistletoe Rebel: Raspberry and pomegranate mixed with Dutch Bros' exclusive Rebel energy drink, decorated with a green glitter glaze. Try it blended, iced or as a Lemonade for a non-caffeinated option!

: Raspberry and pomegranate mixed with Dutch Bros’ exclusive Rebel energy drink, decorated with a green glitter glaze. Try it blended, iced or as a Lemonade for a non-caffeinated option! Holiday Cookie Freeze: Sweet cream and vanilla swirled with jingle sprinks, covered in Soft Top and more jingle sprinks. Get it as a Freeze, shake or iced latte.

Sweet cream and vanilla swirled with jingle sprinks, covered in Soft Top and more jingle sprinks. Get it as a Freeze, shake or iced latte. Hazelnut Truffle Mocha: Hazelnut mocha topped with Soft Top and a caramel drizzle. Enjoy it as an iced or hot mocha or Freeze.

Hazelnut mocha topped with Soft Top and a caramel drizzle. Enjoy it as an iced or hot mocha or Freeze. Candy Cane Mocha: Peppermint flavor and Soft Top covered with candy cane sprinks. Best enjoyed as an iced or hot mocha, Freeze, cold brew or hot cocoa.

What day do Scooter’s Coffee Christmas drinks come out?

You can get it now! Scooter’s Coffee partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products on a holiday menu inspired by the fan-favorite holiday film “Elf.”

There are nearly 30 locations in Florida as of early 2025.

See the 2025 Scooter’s Coffee holiday menu