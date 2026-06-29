Chris Johnson GMA Exclusive: What we know about the former Titans RB’s interview coming Monday on Good Morning America

Titans legend Chris Johnson is doing an exclusive 1-on-1 sit down with Good Morning America on Monday. Here’s what we know so far: Chris Johnson, Tennessee Titans — 2,006 yards (2009)



Tennessee Titans legend Chris Johnson will appear on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday for a sit-down interview with former NFL player Michael Strahan.

The nature of the interview remains unclear, but a promotional teaser that aired on linear television over the weekend has Titans fans buzzing about what the franchise RB Mount Rushmore member plans to share.

Johnson, drafted by Tennessee and a fixture of the franchise for six seasons between 2008 and 2013, still holds the NFL record for most all-purpose yards in a single season. He accomplished that feat during his iconic CJ2K campaign in 2009, when he became the sixth player in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 yards rushing. Titans fans who watched that season know he was the engine of the offense in a way we rarely see from any single player in the NFL.

What we know so far

A press release from ABC, obtained via Detpress.com, confirmed the upcoming appearance. The release simply states that “former professional football player Chris Johnson sits down with Michael Strahan”. Good Morning America airs from 6 to 8 a.m. CT, though it is unclear when exactly the interview segment will run during the program.

The Tennessee Titans’ official YouTube channel released a six-minute career highlight reel for Johnson on Sunday at midday. The timing could be coincidental, but it seems like a safe bet that the video is directly related to whatever Johnson plans to discuss on Monday. Based on the track record of that YouTube page, if the post is unrelated to the upcoming interview, it would be a remarkable coincidence.

There has been some fan speculation about the nature of the interview. Based on a couple of fan posts on X, it appears a promotional commercial aired early this weekend on ABC or one of its affiliates, previewing the upcoming week of Good Morning America programming. The promo included a teaser for the Johnson and Strahan sit-down.

One account, @SecondandVictory— a common participant in Titans discourse on X—claims the promo teased an exclusive interview with Chris Johnson to share some “deeply personal news.” An online version of this commercial does not appear to be available based on our research.

Titans fans obviously hope that whatever the news is, it’s positive. Some have gone as far as speculating about health concerns. In my capacity as a reporter, I have heard nothing even remotely verifiable to confirm such a claim and hope that the concerning internet speculation is entirely baseless.

That said, I am very interested in listening to Monday morning’s interview, and I’d imagine many Titans fans are as well.

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