Collin Morikawa identifies what makes Scottie Scheffler different to every other golfer

Collin Morikawa is one of the biggest star players on the PGA Tour.

However, even a player with Morikawa’s quality is still in awe of Scottie Scheffler.

The 29-year-old has seven PGA Tour titles to his name, including two major championships.

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However, it’s fair to say that Collin Morikawa has struggled to produce his very best golf over the past two years or so.

Morikawa did win at Pebble Beach earlier this year in February, but he has suffered with a back injury ever since then.

Collin Morikawa’s back problem has really affected his ability to hit certain shots, but he does seem to be improving week by week.

Collin Morikawa says Scottie Scheffler is on another level

Scottie Scheffler has been the world number one golfer for 162 consecutive weeks now, and 197 in total.

He has won 20 PGA Tour titles since February 2022, including four major championships.

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While he hasn’t been on his best form this season, Scheffler is still ranked first in the FedEx Cup standings, has one win and eight top-5 finishes to his name in 13 PGA Tour starts.

Scheffler proved his quality once again on Friday at the Travelers, firing a sparkling round of 10-under par 60.

Morikawa was speaking during Sky Sports’ broadcast of the Travelers Championship on Saturday, and he responded when asked what he makes of the world number one as a golfer.

Photo by Alex Pantling/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

“Watching this guy that’s teeing up right now, it’s not as easy as he makes it seem sometimes,“ Morikawa said.

“It’s hard to get over that finish line and you just have to keep putting those little pieces together, and just knowing that you’re kind of inching towards the right direction.

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“But this guy, he’s on a different level, I think, than a lot of us right now, for sure.“

Collin Morikawa reveals what impresses him most about Scottie Scheffler

The two-time major champion was asked what stands out most to him about the world number one.

“Yeah, you know, he’s always pin high,“ Morikawa said.

“Everyone always talks about it.

“I think it always comes down to spin control, but he’s always hitting the right shot.

“You know, a little draw, a little fade, and I think when he’s not even feeling it, perfectly, he still has a go to shot, and that’s the biggest thing.

“You know, I think sometimes I tend to want to work it one way, obviously, left to right, a little bit too much sometimes, and he’s able to work it both ways, and it’s fun just to watch the control that he has, I think, both ways.“