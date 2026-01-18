Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia turns heads in full-length 49ers coat for Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers face an extremely tough test on their road to Super Bowl LX (which is taking place on their home field, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, next month) when they face their NFC West Division rival Seattle Seahawks, on January 17.

The bad news for the 49ers is that plenty of their top players are injured, including George Kittle, Fred Warner, and Nick Bosa. The good news is that superstar running back Christian McCaffrey is healthy and playing at his peak right now.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) looks on in the first quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Since Kittle is recovering from the ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered last week, his wife Claire, who is one of the 49ers’ famous WAGs, won’t be in Seattle on Saturday.

But it seems that McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, will be in attendance.

IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Culpo (who was a Miss Rhode Island USA, Miss USA, and Miss Universe in 2012) and McCaffrey having their first child in 2025 hasn’t slowed Culpo down when it comes to supporting McCaffrey in person.

And this remained the case on Saturday, as Culpo brought their baby (a daughter named Colette Annalise McCaffrey) along with her to the game.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

Olivia Culpo catches eyes with coat before 49ers vs. Seahawks game

Culpo posted a TikTok on Saturday that showed her full outfit. It started with a black bodysuit and white shoes before she showed the most important aspect of the look.

Olivia Culpo’s January 17 TikTok post. | TikTok/@oliviadangerculpo

From there, she threw on a full-body 49ers coat that she noted was from Offseason, which is fellow 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk’s clothing company.

Olivia Culpo’s January 17 Tiktok. | TikTok/@oliviadangerculpo

Her and McCaffrey’s child made an appearance at the end of the video, which showed that Culpo wouldn’t be showing up empty-handed to support her star husband.

