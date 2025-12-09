Christian Pulisic prop bets & odds to score a goal December 8

Data Skrive
Updated Dec. 8, 2025, 12:39 p.m. ET
Will Christian Pulisic find the back of the net when AC Milan goes up against Torino FC on Monday, December 8 at 2:45 PM ET? For updated stats and anytime goalscorer odds, keep reading.
AC Milan’s last game was a 1-0 win away from home over Inter Milan despite being outshot by eight in the match, 16 to eight.
Christian Pulisic’s Odds to Score a Goal vs. Torino FC
- Odds to score a goal next game: +155
Christian Pulisic’s 2026-27 Stats
- This season, he has hit the pitch for eight matches, getting the ball past the keeper in four of them.
- Comparing Pulisic’s expected goals total (0.0) to his actual total (five), you see an overperformance of 5.0.
- When it comes to assists, he has picked up one in two of the eight matches he has played in this season.
- Looking at penalty kicks, Pulisic has converted zero of one.
- So far in the 2026-27 season, he has taken 11 shots, averaging 1.4 per game.
AC Milan vs. Torino FC Scoring Insights
- Offensively, AC Milan is fourth in Serie A (19 goals, 1.5 per match). And defensively, Torino is 19th (23 goals conceded, 1.8 per match).
- Torino has scored 12 goals in 13 games this season (15th in Serie A), and AC Milan has allowed nine goals in 13 matches (second in league).
- AC Milan is third in Serie A in goal differential at +10.
- Torino’s goal difference (-11) ranks 19th in Serie A.
AC Milan vs. Torino FC Match Info
