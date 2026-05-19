Kyle Cooke defends posing with ex Amanda Batula in wake of her West Wilson romance

Kyle Cooke put on a united front with Amanda Batula at the “In the City” premiere — and he doesn’t regret it.

The Loverboy creator vehemently clapped back at Bravo fans blasting him for posing with his estranged wife on Monday’s red carpet to celebrate the “Summer House” spinoff.

“You guys, yes, Amanda and I took a picture together,” Cooke, 43, said in a heated Instagram Story upload early Tuesday morning.

Kyle Cooke stood by his decision to pose with Amanda Batula at Monday’s “In the City” premiere event. kylecooke/Instagram

The estranged couple (pictured above in January 2025) put on a united front on the New York City red carpet. Paige Kahn

“I was just happy that she showed up,” he added of his 34-year-old ex.

“She almost didn’t come to a show that she participated in,” Cooke continued. “Shoot me.”

He specifically railed against those calling his “implosion of a marriage … fake” after seeing their reunion.

“With all due respect, we’re all adults here and we all showed up to a premiere party,” he added. “And, yes, Amanda did not want to come, and I convinced her to come and we took a photo together.”

“Shoot me,” the Loverboy creator said via Instagram Stories early Tuesday. kylecooke/Instagram

He told haters to “grow the f–k up.” kylecooke/Instagram

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Cooke concluded by telling haters to “grow the f–k up.”

The former couple celebrated the new series Monday alongside Lindsay Hubbard and more co-stars.

The show was announced in September 2025 and filmed after “Summer House” wrapped production last fall.

Page Six broke the news that Batula and Cooke were living separately in November 2025 — and the duo revealed their separation in a joint statement two months later.

Cooke denied the amicable reunion proves his and Batula’s marital “implosion” is “fake.” Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula

The “Summer House” co-stars announced their separation in January after four years of marriage. Instagram/@amandabatula

“After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple,” the Bravolebrities, who wed in September 2021, wrote at the time.

In March, Batula was rumored to have moved on with her then-BFF Ciara Miller’s ex-boyfriend West Wilson, a “connection” she and the sports journalist, 31, confirmed at the end of the month.

In Cooke’s first interview about the shocking romance, he expressed feeling “really worried about” Batula.

“Amanda knows that what she did was wrong and is trying to come to terms with it,” he said in April. “She is not well.”

Batula has moved on with her BFF Ciara Miller’s ex West Wilson (pictured above on April 24). BACKGRID

The fallout of the bombshell romance will be featured on “In the City,” which premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Kareem Black/Bravo via Getty Images

He later blasted Wilson for not having Batula’s back during the “brutal” Season 10 reunion.

Despite public backlash, Wilson and Batula are still going strong and have been photographed on multiple Manhattan date nights — with Cooke responding to their New York Yankees game PDA with a puke emoji.

The fallout from the bombshell relationship, as well as Batula and Cooke’s split, will play out on “In the City.”

New episodes drop on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.