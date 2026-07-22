Church’s Takes Theo James to Goodwood for Fall Winter 2026

Church’s takes its Fall Winter 2026 campaign to the Goodwood Racing Circuit in West Sussex, where brand ambassador Theo James spends a day among vintage cars, pit lanes and trackside diversions. Photographer Samuel Bradley captures the campaign under the creative direction of David James, continuing the team’s work with the actor for another season.

The story presents Church’s footwear through a loose sequence of events at the circuit. James begins in the pit lane wearing the Sidley boot in soft grain tan leather. The boot introduces the collection through a practical shape and a polished finish that suits the racing setting. He then changes into the Sidbury suede Derby and push starts a vintage Aston Martin, connecting the shoe’s refined construction with the campaign’s dry English humor.

Church’s continues the day with the new Skipton Oxford during an impromptu picnic beside the track. The scene gives the formal shoe a casual context and reflects the brand’s approach to dressing for different parts of the day. James later wears the Stanhope Chelsea boot at the starting grid, where the campaign turns a moment of refreshment into another playful chapter.

Between races, James crosses the circuit in the Farsley penny loafer. During the walk, he meets Betty, a magnificent Great Dane. The dog joins him as the story carries on through the grounds, adding another light detail to the campaign’s mix of polished clothing, motorsport references and understated comedy.

The final scene places James on the podium. Champagne closes the day and brings the campaign’s track narrative to its conclusion. Through each scene, Church’s links English shoemaking with a relaxed approach to contemporary tailoring.

Fall Winter 2026 also introduces the New Formal group, which defines elegance through a smart and flexible wardrobe. Church’s moves away from rigid dress codes and presents formal shoes as options for varied settings. The range includes Oxfords, Derbies, Chelsea boots and penny loafers, giving the modern man several ways to dress with polish without relying on strict formality.

Soft finishes and relaxed silhouettes shape the group. Distinctive surfaces give each style its own character, while versatile forms allow the shoes to work with tailoring and daily clothing. The Sidley, Sidbury, Skipton, Stanhope and Farsley show how Church’s adapts familiar English footwear categories for current wardrobes.

With the Fall Winter 2026 campaign, Church’s presents formal footwear as part of a flexible daily wardrobe. Theo James shifts from the pit lane to the picnic, the starting grid and the podium, carrying each design through a different moment.