MANE Expands Partnership with Arzeda for ViaLeaf™ Reb M Commercialization

MANE, a prominent player in the fragrance and flavor industry, and Arzeda, known for its AI-driven protein design, have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership. Under the new agreement, MANE has secured an exclusive global license to produce and commercialize Arzeda’s innovative ViaLeaf™ Reb M technology, which allows MANE to oversee the entire value chain of Reb M from production to commercialization. This collaboration builds on their successful partnership earlier in the year and aims to enhance the accessibility of high-quality, natural sugar reduction solutions for the food and beverage industry.

Combining Arzeda’s advanced protein design technology with MANE’s extensive manufacturing and commercial expertise, the partnership promises a scalable Reb M solution that offers superior taste, reliable supply, and an excellent quality-to-cost ratio. Reb M is highly regarded for its clean, sugar-like taste and low bitterness. The proprietary technology from Arzeda aims to improve the economics of Reb M production, while MANE’s industrial capabilities will facilitate large-scale deployment in response to the increasing demand for natural sugar alternatives.

Samantha Mane, CEO of the MANE Group, remarked, “This new step in our partnership with Arzeda reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance solutions to our customers. By combining Arzeda’s breakthrough technology with MANE’s production, flavor creation, application, and commercial expertise, we can now offer the market a fully integrated Reb M solution with outstanding taste performance and competitive economics.”

Alexandre Zanghellini, PhD, CEO of Arzeda, stated, “MANE is uniquely positioned to unlock the full potential of ViaLeaf Reb M, the first ever product enabled by AI-driven protein design to reach the market. By entrusting MANE with production and commercialization, we are combining Arzeda’s innovation capabilities with MANE’s global scale and industry leadership to accelerate the adoption of next-generation sweetening solutions worldwide.”

The expanded partnership is set to help food and beverage manufacturers meet the growing consumer demand for lower-sugar products without compromising on taste quality, while also supporting clean-label initiatives. The collaboration aims to set a new standard for natural sweetening solutions through the integration of technological innovation and large-scale production.

About Arzeda

Arzeda utilizes its Intelligent Protein Design Technology™ to create products that enhance quality of life and protect the environment. Through generative AI-driven design, Arzeda develops new proteins and enzymes and collaborates with Fortune 500 partners to deliver higher-performing, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions. For further details, visit www.arzeda.com.

About the MANE Group

A family-owned company founded in 1871, MANE is a leader in the flavors and fragrances sector, ranking among the top five globally. With over 8,500 employees and numerous R&D and production sites worldwide, MANE has made sustainability a priority since its inception. The company was the first in its industry to sign the United Nations Global Compact in 2003 and is actively involved in climate protection initiatives.