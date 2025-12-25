Cillian Murphy meets Barry Keoghan in first look at Peaky Blinders film | Peaky Blinders

Two stars of Irish acting are united as Cillian Murphy meets Barry Keoghan in the first look at the eagerly anticipated Peaky Blinders film.

Murphy questions his identity as “famous gypsy gangster” Tommy Shelby in the 70-second teaser released by Netflix on Christmas Eve.

The film sees Tommy driven back from a self-imposed exile amid the chaos of the second world war. In the trailer, a voiceover says: “Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby? The famous gypsy gangster.”

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Shelby says “I’m not that man any more”, and a separate clip shows him walking with his head held down while wearing his distinctive bakerboy cap after a female voice says: “Tommy, you’ve got to come back.”

Viewers are also offered a glimpse of Keoghan’s character, who wears a white vest top with tattoos on his arms.

The forthcoming movie serves as a continuation of the hit BBC drama series, which followed the rise of the Birmingham crime family the Shelbys.

The show’s six seasons spanned the end of the first world war through the end of prohibition in the US.

Returning cast members include Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, Stephen Graham as union convener Hayden Stagg, and Packy Lee as Tommy’s friend Johnny Dogs.

Saltburn actor Keoghan, Dune actor Rebecca Ferguson and Reservoir Dogs star Tim Roth are among the new additions.

The film has been directed by Tom Harper and written by creator Steven Knight, who is to write the next James Bond film.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man premieres in cinemas on 6 March next year and will be available on Netflix from 20 March.

In October, the BBC announced Peaky Blinders would return with two new series focusing on a “new generation of Shelbys”.

The spin-off series is set in 1953, years after the events of the forthcoming feature film, and is to be filmed at Digbeth Loc Studios in Birmingham.

Murphy, 49, will return to executive produce but it has not been disclosed if he will reprise his role as the protagonist.

The spin-off is the latest incarnation in the Peaky Blinders universe after Rambert Studios’ ballet about Tommy.

The sixth series, which was broadcast in 2022 and was billed as the final series, saw Tommy almost shoot himself after being given false information that he had a brain tumour.

Peaky Blinders first aired on BBC Two in 2013, before getting picked up by Netflix in 2014, where it gained a global following and launched Murphy to international fame along with co-stars Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy and the late Helen McCrory.

The drama, which also triggered a surge in popularity of the flat cap, moved to BBC One in 2019 after a Bafta win for best drama series for its fourth season.