Why Hugh Jackman’s Romance Is Reportedly Putting His Friendship With Ryan Reynolds to the Test

Hugh Jackman’s friendship with Ryan Reynolds has been one of Hollywood’s most enduring and endearing relationships over the decades — but it might be in jeopardy.

The dynamic duo, who starred in Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024, are reportedly experiencing some friendship struggles due to Jackman’s relationship with Sutton Foster, according to the National Enquirer. The issue, revealed by a source, seems to indicate it’s more about Reynolds’ ego than Foster herself.

“It’s a status thing, and Ryan sees himself as a movie star and a mogul, and he’s careful about the company he keeps, almost to a fault,” the insider explained to the outlet, noting that Foster is “still not a household name, despite her long list of Broadway hits and TV credits.”

Reynolds doesn’t believe his pal will be involved with the talented musical theater star for long, describing it as a “rebound relationship” after his divorce from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness. The Mint Mobile spokesperson reportedly “expects that [Jackman will] eventually move on to somebody he can more comfortably consider an equal.”

The friction has led to Jackman and Foster keeping their distance from Reynolds, but there could be more to this story, thanks to Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively. Her court case against Justin Baldoni recently revealed a very A-list confrontation between Reynolds and the It Ends With Us director.

In late November, unsealed court documents, obtained by People, revealed that Jackman and Taylor Swift “were also present in the apt at the time.” Reynolds “unloaded” on Baldoni over his reported “fat-shaming” of Lively on the set. The verbal altercation leaves Swift and Jackman on the list of potential witnesses by Lively’s legal team.

The ongoing battle has already fractured Swift’s friendship with Lively, and it might be doing the same thing to Reynolds’ relationship with Jackman. The Song Sung Blue actor might be taking a page from Swift’s playbook by keeping his distance.

“Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation,” an insider claimed to Page Six in February. “[They] have been friends for years and Taylor cherishes genuine friendships, but she can’t help but feel used at this point.”

Lively and Baldoni’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 18, 2026.

