Cindy Burbank, Nebraska’s Democratic Senate Nominee, Files to Withdraw From Race

The Democratic nominee for Senate in Nebraska, Cindy Burbank, filed paperwork to withdraw from the general election on Friday, a move that could boost an independent candidate running against Senator Pete Ricketts, the Republican incumbent.

While unusual, Ms. Burbank’s decision has long been anticipated. Ms. Burbank said during the primary that if Dan Osborn, the independent candidate backed by the Nebraska Democratic Party, qualified for the ballot, she would drop out to clear the way for him. On Thursday, the secretary of state announced that he had qualified.

Ms. Burbank’s effort to exit the race could face obstacles from Republican state officials. A representative for Bob Evnen, Nebraska’s secretary of state, who is a Republican, said his office would ask the state’s attorney general if Ms. Burbank should be allowed to bow out, the Nebraska Examiner reported. Mr. Evnen’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The New York Times on Saturday.

Mr. Evnen had previously booted Ms. Burbank from the primary ballot but was forced to reinstate her after she won a lawsuit over the move.