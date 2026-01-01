Collin Morikawa rebounds at U.S. Open despite ‘uncomfortable’ back injury

Morikawa skipped the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday earlier this month as he and his wife, Kat, welcomed the birth of their first child. He returned to action last week at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing T29, but even after posting the second-lowest round of the week at Shinnecock Hills, he explained that he remains without a full arsenal of weapons as he continues to recuperate from the back injury that first cropped up in mid-March.