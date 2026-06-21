Man Utd green light to sign £50m Dortmund star as Liverpool join ‘very realistic’ transfer hunt

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha is open to leaving the Bundesliga giants this summer, and sources understand a return to England, with Manchester United now joined by Liverpool in the hunt, is now emerging as a very realistic option for the Germany international.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the most influential midfielders in German football since joining Dortmund from Wolfsburg in 2023 and his stock has risen even further following an impressive World Cup campaign with Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

Nmecha was among Germany’s standout performers in their opening 7-1 victory over Curacao, producing a commanding display in midfield that only served to reinforce why so many of Europe’s top clubs have been tracking his progress.

Now TEAMtalk can reveal that intermediaries are actively exploring the market on behalf of the player and sounding out potential destinations should he decide that the time is right for a new challenge.

While Nmecha only signed a new four-year contract with Dortmund in March, sources have informed TEAMtalk that his future is far from set in stone.

Indeed, despite the absence of a release clause until 2027, those working on a potential move are indicating to interested clubs that a deal could be possible for around £52million (€60m, $69m) and that figure has inevitably attracted attention.

TEAMtalk understands that both Real Madrid and Barcelona are confirmed admirers of Nmecha and have been made aware of his situation.

The Spanish giants are both actively assessing midfield reinforcements this summer and view the former Manchester City academy product as a player entering the prime years of his career.

However, a move to LaLiga is not the only option under consideration.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed to TEAMtalk that a return to England is very much on the table and, in some quarters, is viewed as a potential priority…

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Man Utd, Liverpool open to Felix Nmecha transfer

Nmecha and his brother Lukas both began their careers in Manchester City’s academy before moving to Germany, where they eventually reunited at Wolfsburg.

Lukas returned to English football with Leeds United last season, and there is a growing belief that Felix could now follow a similar path.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and former club Manchester City have all been approached regarding Nmecha’s situation.

Crucially, none of those clubs have dismissed the possibility out of hand.

Sources indicate that all five sides have been receptive to receiving information on the player, with several Premier League clubs already assessing midfield additions ahead of the new season.

Liverpool and Manchester United are both monitoring a number of central midfield options, while Arsenal and Chelsea continue to evaluate opportunities to strengthen in the middle of the park.

Manchester City, meanwhile, retain an excellent understanding of Nmecha’s qualities from his time within their academy system and remain admirers of his development in Germany.

For now, Dortmund remain relaxed.

The Bundesliga giants have the midfielder tied down on a long-term contract and are under no immediate pressure to sell – but it is seen as a similar situation to that of defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who could also move despite signing a new contract earlier this year.

TEAMtalk understands that those working on behalf of the Nmecha camp believe there is a genuine market for him this summer and that interest from both England and Spain could yet develop into something more concrete.

United’s priority midfield capture remains Mateus Fernandes, and their hopes of a deal have been fuelled by a big development at West Ham, with his transfer this summer now seen as a certainty.

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