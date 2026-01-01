Jeffrey Dean Morgan just set incredibly high expectations for Dead City season 3

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 3 just premiered at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival ahead of its premiere on AMC on Sunday, July 26, but Jeffrey Dean Morgan is already setting expectations for the new season quite high.

Morgan revealed that Dead City season 3 is the best season of The Walking Dead spinoff so far.

“This is our best season—by far. This is such a different relationship now,” Morgan said, according to a report from Variety.

Of course, the relationship Morgan is referencing is Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and his character, Negan. They have a lot of history, those two characters, and it looks like, with their new plan to take back Manhattan from New Babylon, their relationship is on the up and up, if you know what I mean.

Morgan also revealed what to expect from Negan this season and what makes it so good:

“Negan was a great villain and now he just got more layers. He will always be this person that walked out of a trailer 11 years ago, but he’s more multidimensional. This year there’s such a shift in their relationship that brings out yet another side of him.”

Why Dead City season 3 probably will be the best season yet

It’s an incredibly bold take from Morgan, in my opinion, to talk so openly about Dead City season 3 being the best season to date. The first two seasons, while they have their issues, are still quite good. The first season boasts an 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, though season 2 is only at 63%. Still, Morgan has to feel very confident that season 3 is better than season 1 to start making claims like this. He’s not one for hyperbole. He’s been pretty real with fans when it comes to expressing feelings about The Walking Dead franchise over the years.

Honestly, based on the trailer and teasers we’ve seen so far, the new season 3 characters, and what we’ve heard about the new season, Dead City season 3 seems like it actually could be the best season of the series so far. I’m more excited for the season 3 premiere of Dead City than I have been for basically any of The Walking Dead spinoffs outside of Daryl Dixon. The Ones Who Live was great, too, obviously.

It finally feels like Dead City realized what kind of show that it could be, and it’s putting together an incredible cast of characters to complement Cohan and Morgan. In season 3, Jimmi Simpson will star as Dillard, an incredible new character who runs a bar, I guess, in the city. He also has some very special powers and seems like a total weirdo, which will hopefully bring some good moments and just joy, overall, to the series.

Aimee Garcia and Raul Castillo are also joining the cast as Renata and Luis, a brother-sister duo who are ready to help Maggie and Negan, as well.

In other words, the new cast, new mission, new Negan, and new Maggie are the big reasons why I think Dead City season 3 will be the best season yet.

Watch Dead City season 3 premiere on Sunday, July 26, on AMC and AMC+!