Colorado Rockies vs. Tampa Bay Rays game discussion: Ian Seymour vs. Michael Lorenzen

There’s nothing like waiting until the last minute, and that’s exactly what happened on an action-packed day across the MLB as the trade deadline came and went at 4 p.m. MDT on Monday.

The Rockies waded into the chaos, making three of their four trades in the final hours on Monday, but didn’t end up dealing Hunter Goodman, who weighed heavily in the trade rumor mill. Colorado started the day by dealing center fielder Brenton Doyle to the Chicago White Sox, then sent former starter and current RHP reliever Antonio Senzatela to the Milwaukee Brewers and finished off by shipping right-handed reliever Victor Vodnik to the Miami Marlins. Earlier in July, the Rockies traded RHP reliever Seth Halvorsen to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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Now, it’s time to get back to baseball. That is, if the weather will allow it.

After notching triple digits again on Monday, a storm appears to be rolling in.

Stay tuned to Purple Row for any weather updates.

Starting tonight, the Rockies will finish a six-game homestand with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays (65-46). Colorado (45-67) is coming off a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals when they happened to first match and then surpass their 43-win total from 2025.

RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.54) will be on the mound for the Rockies. Lorenzen is coming off back-to-back short starts. Most recently, he gave up three runs on eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts in four innings of work in an 8-7 loss in San Diego on July 28. On July 21, the Nationals beat him up, shelling him for six runs 0n seven hits, including two homers, with one walk and five strikeouts in an 8-7 loss at Coors Field.

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LHP Ian Seymour (7-3, 4.37) will get the start for the AL East-leading Rays. A second-round pick from 2020 who made his MLB debut in 2025, Seymour, 27, has made 36 appearances for Tampa Day this season, but only seven have been starts. He’s 2-2 as a starter with a 5.34 ERA, and he’s made it at least five innings in five of those starts. Today will mark Seymour’s first appearance at Coors Field.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: Rockies.TV

Radio: 850 AM/94.1 FM KOA Rockies Radio Network; KNRV 1150 AM (Spanish)

Rays SB Nation Site: DRaysBay

Lineups:

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