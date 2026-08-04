Former Lakers Star Anthony Davis Calls Out Baseless Rumors of Tension With LeBron James

Former Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins recently stirred up controversy by claiming that Anthony Davis was told to “get up earlier” if he wanted to work out with LeBron James.

However, Davis reacted to this claim, pouring cold water on the narrative.

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Former Lakers Star Anthony Davis Reacts to Lionel Hollins’ Claim

On SiriusXM Radio, Hollins recalled when Davis joined the Lakers and claimed that he asked James when they would work out together. The 72-year-old, who served as an assistant coach for the Lakers from 2019 to 2021, claimed that James responded by telling Davis to wake up earlier if he wanted to train with him.

“We got AD in a trade after I had joined the team. AD comes into the weight room in the morning, and he said, ‘Bron, you said if I came here, we were going to work out together. Man, we haven’t worked out yet,'” Bron said, ‘You gotta wake up earlier if you want to come work with me.’ It’s a true statement because LeBron is a morning person… AD was hugging that pillow a bit,” Hollins said.

However, Davis was quick to refute this story, responding on X with the cap emoji. The emoji is often used in slang to call out a lie or exaggeration.

Davis spent six years with the Lakers after the New Orleans Pelicans traded him to Los Angeles in July 2019. He partnered with James to help the Lakers win the 2019-20 NBA championship.

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The Lakers parted ways with Davis in 2025, sending him to the Dallas Mavericks as part of the blockbuster Luka Dončić trade. One year later, Davis was traded to the Washington Wizards.

Currently working his way back to 100% from a ligament injury on his left hand, Davis will look to make his return to action at the start of the 2026-27 season.

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James and Davis formed a strong partnership during their time in Los Angeles, and there were even rumors of a possible reunion between the two this summer. Reports claimed that James wanted the Golden State Warriors to pursue a trade for Davis.

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However, Washington wasn’t interested in trading Davis, and James ultimately joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million contract. The 41-year-old will team up with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown in Philadelphia as he attempts to win his fifth NBA championship.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.