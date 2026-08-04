Pirates News: Oneil Cruz rehab progress, Joey Bart trade fallout, former catcher claimed

Oneil Cruz is closing in on a minor league rehab assignment as he continues working his way back from fractures in his left hand.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said during his weekly radio appearance on 93.7 The Fan that Cruz could begin the assignment as early as this week, although the team hasn’t determined an exact date.

Cruz hasn’t appeared in a game since June 7, when he injured his hand while sliding headfirst into home plate. He was diagnosed with nondisplaced fractures of the fourth and fifth metacarpals, an injury that affected his ability to grip the bat and swing without discomfort.

Cruz has spent much of his recovery in Bradenton, Florida, completing grip-strength exercises and gradually increasing his baseball workload. He initially experienced pain during his hitting progression but resumed full baseball activities after the soreness began to subside. The Pirates want him to feel fully confident swinging at maximum effort before clearing him for game action.

Cruz is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list on Aug. 7, when Pittsburgh opens a home series against the New York Mets. He is expected to play several rehab games before rejoining the Pirates.

Pirates DFA Hunter Stratton in roster crunch following Camilo Doval trade

The Joey Bart trade already looked questionable for the Pirates, and Hunter Stratton’s designation for assignment makes the fallout even harder to defend.

Pittsburgh DFA’d Stratton this weekend to open a 40-man roster spot for Camilo Doval, acquired from the New York Yankees on Saturday. That move came less than two months after the Pirates reacquired Stratton from the Braves in exchange for Bart.

We have made the following trade with the @Yankees: pic.twitter.com/cUlj2oiCLX — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) August 1, 2026

Stratton, originally drafted by Pittsburgh in 2017, had been traded to Atlanta in July 2025 before returning on June 18. He allowed two runs in 3.1 major-league innings this season and had not surrendered a run in eight innings with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Now, unless Stratton clears waivers and remains in the organization, the Pirates could lose the only player they received for Bart without extracting any lasting value from the deal. Doval may help the bullpen, but Stratton’s DFA leaves the Bart trade looking increasingly like a squandered asset.

Mets claim recently DFA’d Pirates catcher Shawn Ross off waivers

The New York Mets claimed catcher Shawn Ross off waivers from the Pirates on Sunday, ending the 26-year-old’s four-year run in Pittsburgh’s organization.

The Pirates designated Ross for assignment earlier this week after a brief major league debut that included his first career hit and home run. Ross appeared in two games for Pittsburgh, going deep and striking out twice in five plate appearances.

SHAWN ROSS WITH AN ABSOLUTE MOONSHOT FOR HIS FIRST MLB HIT (AND HR!) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pnotscExNm — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) July 26, 2026

A 2022 ninth-round pick, Ross provided defensive versatility throughout the Pirates’ farm system. Although primarily a catcher, he also logged time at first base, third base, second base, shortstop and the outfield.

Ross’ power has always been his most intriguing offensive tool, but persistent contact issues limited his development. Pittsburgh’s catching injuries created his opportunity, but the Mets will now see whether his power and versatility can translate into a larger role.