Columbus Crew transfer Max Arfsten to English Championship side Middlesbrough FC

COLUMBUS – The Columbus Crew have reached an agreement to transfer midfielder Max Arfsten to English Championship side Middlesbrough FC for an undisclosed fee. The Crew will retain a percentage of future transfer fees for Arfsten.

“Our team identified Max as a talented player with tremendous potential in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, and he has capitalized on every opportunity earned in pursuit of the team’s and his own individual goals,” said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. “Max’s versatility, work rate and ability to create chances made him a dynamic player who could positively impact the game while providing special moments for our fans.”

“It has always been our mission to foster an environment that allows players and staff to develop and thrive,” Tall added. We are proud to have played a role in Max’s growth as a player and a person, and it has been rewarding to watch him earn a contract in his first preseason with us to most recently representing the United States in the World Cup. This transfer represents an exciting step in his career, and we wish Max nothing but success in his next chapter.”

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. I truly believe this is an extremely special place, it’s hard to put into words just how much this Club means to me,” said Arfsten in an interview with the Crew. “If there’s anything I want people to know, it’s that I have a lot of respect and gratitude for the Columbus Crew, the City of Columbus and the fans. All you can really ask for is an opportunity and that was definitely given to me in Columbus. From the front office, the owners, the coaching staff, my teammates and everyone at the Club, they really put a lot of time and effort into me these past four years in terms of my development. I can confidently say that no matter what, I’ll always consider myself a member of the Crew.”

From 2023-26, Arfsten made 89 MLS regular season appearances (72 starts), registered 14 goals and 22 assists, and six postseason appearances, tallying three goals and two assists. He played in five Concacaf Champions Cup and eight Leagues Cup matches as a member of the Crew. The 2025 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year finalist and two-time MLS All-Star selection (2025, 2026) earned a spot on the United States roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and debuted in the tournament during the Round of 16 match against Belgium on July 6.

With Middlesbrough, who last year was one win away from earning promotion to the English Premier League, Arfsten joins former Crew Homegrown midfielders Aidan Morris and Sebastian Berhalter, who were signed by the Crew just three days apart in January 2020. Morris and Arfsten were teammates on the Crew’s 2023 MLS Cup winning squad, while Arfsten and Berhalter together represented the United States at this summer’s World Cup.

Selected by the Crew in the First Round (14th overall) of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, Arfsten signed with the First Team on Feb. 21, 2023, earning his spot following a successful preseason campaign. He made his MLS debut on March 25, 2023, entering the match in the 82nd minute. He scored nine minutes later for the final goal of a 6-1 home opening victory.

In 2024, Arfsten started all five of the Crew’s Leagues Cup matches, posting two assists as the Crew lifted their second trophy in nine months. He additionally made three appearances in Concacaf Champions Cup play, highlighted by converting the decisive penalty kick in a 4-3 shootout win at Tigres on April 9 as the Crew advanced to the semifinal round.

This season, Arfsten has started 17 of the Black & Gold’s league matches, scoring four goals and adding four assists.

In his second All-Star Game appearance last week, Arfsten featured for 45 minutes as the MLS All-Stars defeated the LIGA MX All-Stars 4-3 on July 29.

The Fresno, Calif., native was a member of the United States roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and made his tournament debut in the Round of 16 match against Belgium on July 6. Arfsten has earned 21 caps (13 starts) for the USMNT, recording one goal and five assists since making his debut against Venezuela on Jan. 18, 2025. His five assists last year are the most registered by a USMNT player in a calendar year since 2019 (Jordan Morris, six). He provided the game-winning assist on Alex Zendejas’ goal in a 2-0 win over Japan on Sept. 9, 2025, helping the U.S. improve to 11-1-3 in Columbus. At the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, Arfsten tallied two assists vs. Trinidad and Tobago (June 15) and scored his first senior international goal vs. Costa Rica in the quarterfinals on June 29.