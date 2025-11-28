Cowboys battle Northwestern Thanksgiving night on Big Ten Network

Dave Hunziker

Opening Tips:

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0 and receiving votes in the latest AP Poll) travel to Chicago to face the 5-1 Northwestern Wildcats as part of a Thanksgiving night doubleheader.

Duke and Arkansas tip off at 7 p.m. CT, followed by the Cowboys and Wildcats.

OSU-Northwestern was originally scheduled for Peacock but will now air on the Big Ten Network.

OSU has never faced Northwestern, nor has it played at the United Center — home to the NBA’s Bulls and NHL’s Blackhawks.

The Cowboys’ last appearance in the Chicagoland area came in the 2005 NCAA Sweet 16 at Allstate Arena.

Thursday’s OSU-Northwestern game tips off a two-year, neutral-site series that will continue next season in Oklahoma City.

Steve Lutz is leading a basketball renaissance in Stillwater. The Pokes are out to their best start and longest winning streak since the 2020-21 season when Cade Cunningham and company opened 6-0.

OSU owns early wins over a pair of KenPom top-100 foes: Texas A&M (66) and South Florida (81).

According to Bart Torvik’s Wins-Above-Bubble metric, OSU began the week with the nation’s 15th-best resume—0.8 wins above the average NCAA Tournament bubble team.

Five Cowboys average double-figure points, led by sophomore Vyctorius Miller (17.5 ppg).

(17.5 ppg). Saturday against Nicholls, junior guard Jaylen Curry recorded the first 30-point, 10-assist game in OSU history.

against USF. Through the first two weeks, Curry (5.5 apg) and Clary (5.0 apg) have combined for a 2.74 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Per KenPom’s adjusted tempo, OSU ranks as the nation’s third-fastest team.

The Cowboys are averaging 93.2 points per game on 49.7% shooting, while holding opponents to 74.3 points on just 38.8% marksmanship.

OSU has scored at least 85 points in each of its first six games, tying a school record set by Marcus Smart and the 2013-14 Cowboys.



Last Time on Cowboy Basketball:

Saturday | Stillwater | OSU 95, Nicholls 81

Jaylen Curry scored a career-high 30 points to go with 10 assists and OSU remained unbeaten with a 95-81 victory over Nicholls.

The Cowboys led by 15 at halftime and by as many as 24 points near the 8:00-mark of the second half.

Parsa Fallah (12 points) and Ryan Crotty (11) also finished in double-figures for OSU, which shot 52.5% from the field and converted 25-of-27 free throws (.926).

(12 points) and (11) also finished in double-figures for OSU, which shot 52.5% from the field and converted 25-of-27 free throws (.926). Jalik Dunkley paced Nicholls with 22 points and 12 rebounds.



A Special Blend of Curry:

Saturday against Nicholls, junior guard Jaylen Curry became just the fifth Big 12 player in the last 20 seasons to record a 30-point, 10-assist stat game, according to Stathead.com.

Cowboys with 20+ Points, 10+ Assists (All Time):

Ronnie Daniel vs. Colorado (2/18/1976) – 21 pts, 10 ast

Ronnie Daniel at Iowa St. (2/18/1976) – 20 pts, 14 ast

Sean Sutton vs. Centenary (12/5/1990) – 21 pts, 11 ast

Jawun Evans vs. Kansas (3/4/2017) – 22 pts, 15 ast

Jawun Evans vs. Michigan (3/17/2017) – 23 pts, 12 ast

Jaylen Curry vs. South Fla. (11/22/2025) – 30 pts, 10 ast

Big 12 Players w/ 30+ Points, 10+ Assists (Since 2004-05):

*Curtis Jerrells (Baylor) vs. OK State (1/17/2009) – 31 pts, 10 ast

Trae Young (Oklahoma) vs. North Texas (11/30/2017) – 32 pts, 10 ast

Trae Young (Oklahoma) vs. Northwestern (12/22/2017) – 31 pts, 12 ast

Trae Young (Oklahoma) at TCU (12/30/2017) – 39 pts, 14 ast

*Markquis Nowell (K-State) at Baylor (1/7/2023) – 32 pts, 14 ast

Markquis Nowell (K-State) vs. FAU (3/25/2023) – 30 pts, 12 ast

Christian Anderson (TX Tech) vs. Lindenwood (11/4/2025) – 34 pts, 11 ast

Jaylen Curry (OK State) vs. Nicholls (11/22/2025)

*=Overtime Game; Data Source: Stathead.com



Trending:

Bench minutes and productivity continue to be a Steve Lutz trademark. Cowboy reserves have clocked 46.4% of the minutes (5th nationally, per KenPom) and scored 45.2% of the points.

OSU has shot 50% or better in each of the last three contests, matching its total from all last season.

OSU on Thanksgiving:

OSU is 3-1 all-time on Thanksgiving.

Each of the four previous contests were tied to multi-team events (MTEs), including three at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

The Cowboys dropped their Turkey Day debut to Gonzaga in 2008 but have since won three straight, defeatinbg DePaul (2010 in Anaheim), Purdue (2013) and Memphis (2018).



The Pokes on Thanksgiving (3-1):

2008 vs. Gonzaga (Orlando, Fla.) – L, 71-83

2010 vs. DePaul (Anaheim, Calif.) – W, 60-56

2013 vs. Purdue (Orlando, Fla.) – W, 97-87

2018 vs. Memphis (Orlando, Fla.) – W, 84-64

2025 vs. Northwestern (Chicago, Ill)





OSU in Chicago:

The Cowboys are 10-8 in Chicago.

All but three of those games took place under hall of fame coach Henry Iba in the 1940s and 50s. His teams regularly battled national powers DePaul and Loyola Chicago.

The Series with Northwestern:

Northwestern is one of just five Power Five programs that the Cowboys have never faced in men’s basketball, along with: Georgia (SEC), Indiana (Big Ten), Mississippi State (SEC) and Rutgers (Big Ten).

OSU hasn’t faced a Big Ten opponent in nearly six years. The last matchup came on Dec. 21, 2019, against Minnesota at the BOK Center in Tulsa.



Scouting the Wildcats:

Northwestern comes in averaging 82.3 points per game and ranks among the national leaders in field goal percentage (22nd, .519), three-point percentage (15th, .419), assist-to-turnover ratio (6th, 2.13) and turnover prevention (11th, 8.7).

Defensively, the Wildcats are holding opponents to 66.8 points on 38.1% shooting.

Northwestern (17-16, 7-13 Big Ten last year) enters the week at No. 47 in KenPom’s efficiency rankings (46th on offense, 75th defensively). The Wildcats are 5-1 with a pair of last-second wins over DePaul and South Carolina and a five-point loss to Virginia.

Senior Nick Martinelli – a second team All-Big Ten selection last year and the team’s only returning starter — is averaging a team-best 19.3 points per game, along with 6.0 rebounds. He was the hero in the Nov. 14 win at DePaul, sinking a pair of free throws in a tie game with 3 seconds on the clock.

– a second team All-Big Ten selection last year and the team’s only returning starter — is averaging a team-best 19.3 points per game, along with 6.0 rebounds. He was the hero in the Nov. 14 win at DePaul, sinking a pair of free throws in a tie game with 3 seconds on the clock. 6-foot-11 forward Arrinten Page (15.7 ppg) hit a go-ahead layup in the final seconds of Sunday’s 79-77 victory over South Carolina. The former Cincinnati Bearcat leads the team in rebounds (7.0), blocks (6) and steals (8).

(15.7 ppg) hit a go-ahead layup in the final seconds of Sunday’s 79-77 victory over South Carolina. The former Cincinnati Bearcat leads the team in rebounds (7.0), blocks (6) and steals (8). South Florida transfer Jayden Reid (13.5 ppg) has been the primary table-setter, averaging 6.2 assists with a better-than 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

(13.5 ppg) has been the primary table-setter, averaging 6.2 assists with a better-than 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. 13 th -year head coach Chris Collins is a victory shy of 200 for his career (199-191). He led Northwestern to its first ever NCAA tournament appearance (and victory) in 2017 and added back-to-back trips in 2023 and 2024.

-year head coach is a victory shy of 200 for his career (199-191). He led Northwestern to its first ever NCAA tournament appearance (and victory) in 2017 and added back-to-back trips in 2023 and 2024. This will be just the third regular season game that Northwestern has played at the United Center, though the venue has been a regular stage for the Wildcats during the Big Ten tournament.



Matchup Mashup:

Former Cowboy guard Isaac Likekele is in his first year as a graduate manager on the Wildcat staff. The versatile guard is the only player in OSU history with at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists.

is in his first year as a graduate manager on the Wildcat staff. The versatile guard is the only player in OSU history with at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists. Four former Cowboys have worn a Chicago Bulls uniform at some point in their NBA careers: John Starks (1999-00), Corey Williams (1992-93), Stephen Graham (2005-06) and John Lucas (2010-12). Williams — a second round draft pick in 1992, was a rookie on the Bulls’ 1993 NBA Championship team.

On This Date: Nov. 27

OSU is 11-2 all-time on Nov. 27

1991 — Byron Houston scored 34 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in 11 th -ranked OSU’s 74-63 win over No. 24 Pittsburgh in the semifinals of the Preseason NIT at Madison Square Garden. Two nights later, the Cowboys claimed the title with a victory over No. 18 Georgia Tech.

A Cowboy win would…

Give them their best start and longest winning streak since a 7-0 start to the 2019-20 season.

Make them 1-0 all-time against Northwestern.

Up their non-conference regular season record under Lutz to 15-3 with nine straight victories.

Boost Lutz’s career record to 93-53 in parts of five seasons as a head coach (24-18 at OSU).

Make them 4-1 all-time on Thanksgiving.

Push their all-time record to 11-8 in Chicago (1-0 United Center).



A Cowboy loss would…

Be their first of the season after a 6-0 start.

Snap a six-game winning streak.

Make them 10-9 all-time in Chicago (0-1 United Center).

Make them 0-1 against Northwestern.



Up Next: Sam Houston

Tuesday, Dec. 2 | 7 p.m. CT (ESPN+)