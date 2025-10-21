“Cowboys Cry Too” Battle on The Voice Got Standing Ovation

It was one of the most well-deserved standing ovations ever.

Magic happened during the October 14 episode of The Voice, courtesy of a jaw-dropping rendition of Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan’s “Cowboys Cry Too” by Camille Tredoux and Kayleigh Clark. At this stage in the competition, instant-classic performances are common, but the two women stepped up big-time to deliver something truly special.

The original song is as emotional as it gets. Coach Niall Horan clearly knew what he was doing when he assigned the tune to this particular Battle — Tredoux and Clark blew away expectations with every note!

With each Artist armed with a voice that couldn’t be any more different from the other, Tredoux and Clark harmonized effortlessly and — perhaps most importantly — took viewers on a wave of emotion.

The Coaches leapt to their feet as soon as the performance finished — and that’s when the compliments started rolling in. Reba McEntire, in particular, raved about how it seemed that Tredoux was channeling Stevie Nicks during some of her impressive vocal inflections. But no Coach was more blown away than the D-O-double-G himself.

“You are a true voice and you can really move your voice around in different genres of music,” Snoop Dogg told Tredoux. “I was thoroughly impressed and entertained. Great job.”

But the hip-hop legend wasn’t done gushing over the performance.

“You came on strong, crystal-clear, like, ‘I’m not singing someone’s song, I’m singing my song.’ You put a lot of ‘you’ in that,” Snoop said to Clark before telling both Artists that they have such a bright future ahead.

After taking a moment to collect himself, Horan realized he had an impossible decision to make. Ultimately, the former One Direction member chose Clark to move on in the competition.

