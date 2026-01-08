Darren Fletcher can make Premier League history with sons in Man United squad

Darren Fletcher has an opportunity to make a unique piece of Premier League history when he takes charge of Manchester United on Wednesday.

United have turned to their under-18 manager Fletcher to temporarily replace Ruben Amorim, who was sacked.

Fletcher’s short-term appointment means that he will be in charge of not one but two of his sons, Jack Fletcher and Tyler Fletcher, who are part of United’s first-team squad amid a sea of injuries and AFCON exits.

Darren Fletcher could have both of his sons in his Manchester United squad. Getty

Jack and Tyler, who are 18-year-old twins, were both on the bench for the draw away at Leeds, Amorim’s final game in charge of the club, and are now faced with the novelty of being available for selection under their father.

They would be the first brothers to both play under their father’s management, if they each make an appearance against Burnley.

Will Fletcher play either of his sons?

Jack Fletcher, a midfielder, made his United debut against Aston Villa as a substitute on Dec. 21. He then also came off the bench on Boxing Day against Newcastle, then against Wolves too.

Tyler, however, is yet to make a first-team debut. He is also a midfielder.

United started their previous match with Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte in central midfield. Amorim brought on only one substitute, forward Joshua Zirkzee, in his last game.

Interestingly, the Fletcher family aren’t the only father-son[s] combination in the history of the Premier League, ESPN takes a look at some of the other famous family connections…

Jamie and Harry Redknapp

It was the second time Harry managed his son Jamie, but the first time in the Premier League. Previously, they worked together at Bournemouth in 1989 — when Jamie was just 16. However, they reunited on the south coast in January 2005 when Jamie signed for Southampton on a free transfer, becoming his father’s first signing at the club.

Jamie made 17 total appearances (16 in the Premier League and 1 in the FA Cup) before retiring at the end of the season citing persistent knee injuries.

Nigel and Brian Clough

Brian Clough managed his son, Nigel, throughout Nigel’s first spell as a player at Nottingham Forest from 1984 to 1993. During this period, Nigel made over 400 appearances and scored 131 goals under his father’s management. Together, they also won the Football League Cup in both 1989 and 1990.

Nigel also featured for England, securing 14 caps — all of which were earned during his time at Forest under his father. Nigel would later follow his famous father into management too, where he’d coach Derby County and Burton Albion amongst others.

Darren and Sir Alex Ferguson

Darren was handed his Manchester United debut by Sir Alex and went on to make 30 appearances across four years at the club. One of his longest stints in the team came when captain Bryan Robson suffered injury, resulting in Darren making 15 appearances for United in 1992-1993. As a result of making 10 appearances, Darren qualified for a Premier League winners medal that season.

He later moved on to Wolverhampton Wanderers and has since said that playing under his father at United was a difficult period.

Gavin and Gordon Strachan

Gavin played under his father at Coventry City, but those his appearances were limited. Of the 13 appearances he made during the period, 11 of them were as a substitute. He stayed at Coventry after their relegation in 2001 and left shortly after his father stepped down as manager in late 2001.

Gavin stayed in the game and went into coaching, most notably spending time as first team coach with Celtic. Interestingly, he also had a spell as assistant manager to Darren Ferguson on two occasions.

Alex and Steve Bruce

It wasn’t just the once for the Bruce’s. Alex Bruce played a total of 116 competitive games under the management of his father, Steve Bruce, across two different clubs. Alex first played under his father when he joined Birmingham in 2005 and then again at Hull City in July 2012. Alex played a key role for Hull as they secured promotions to the Premier League and reached the 2014 FA Cup Final.

The bond extended off the pitch and in the dugout too. After retiring as a player, Alex joined his father’s coaching staff at West Bromwich Albion in 2022, continuing their professional association.