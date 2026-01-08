The Alternative Premier League Table: No 21 – Defence-splitting through balls

Welcome to the latest edition of The Alternative Premier League Table, where each week, The Athletic analyses the entire division through a specific lens. This week the focus is on that most aesthetically pleasing of passes, the defence-splitting through ball.

The Premier League in 2025-26 has largely been viewed as the most physical and direct it has been in years.

With that comes the argument that the league has lost some of its creative spark in exchange for functionality, yet the 2025-26 season has seen 3.5 through balls per 90 minutes across the first 200 matches. That puts it joint-top across the last eight seasons, level with 2023-24.

The last few rounds have seen creative players thread the needle with these through balls, defined by Opta as passes that split the defence for a team-mate to run onto. These can be along the turf or over the defence, with the aim of finding a player in the space behind the opposition’s defensive line.

This week’s Alternative Table shows through balls attempted by each club, and through balls resulting in a shot within the same attacking move.

Key takeaways include:

Arsenal have attempted the second-most through balls (71) but have seen just 22 reach a team-mate.

have attempted the second-most through balls (71) but have seen just 22 reach a team-mate. Manchester City are not only top (73) but incredibly efficient too, and lead the league in successful through balls with 42.

are not only top (73) but incredibly efficient too, and lead the league in successful through balls with 42. Everton are playing more through balls this season and five of them have resulted in goals — only Manchester City have scored more.

are playing more through balls this season and five of them have resulted in goals — only Manchester City have scored more. Tottenham Hotspur have attempted fewer through balls (nine) than 12 individual players and completed fewer (three) than 14 players.

have attempted fewer through balls (nine) than 12 individual players and completed fewer (three) than 14 players. Liverpool have dropped off, after the Trent Alexander-Arnold/Mohamed Salah duo generated 31 of their 63 through-ball attempts last season.

Everton

Everton’s system, which relies more on direct passes over the top (54.3 long balls per 90), leaves limited room for incisive through balls. But the additions of Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the summer have added that element to their game too.

Their 1.9 through balls per 90 is the most they have attempted in the past eight seasons, with 1.4 in 2019-20 being the next best. Dewsbury-Hall leads the team with seven through balls attempted, with James Tarkowski (six), Grealish (five) and James Garner (four) behind him.

Grealish is tied with Bernardo, Cherki, Josh Cullen, and Mikel Merino for the most goal-ending through balls with two. Both of those efforts were to Dewsbury-Hall against Wolves. The first led to Dewsbury-Hall assisting Iliman Ndiaye, while the second saw the former Chelsea midfielder score.

Five of their total through balls have resulted in goals, the joint-second highest in the league with Arsenal and only behind Manchester City.

The arrival of Jack Grealish has elevated Everton’s through ball game (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have struggled for creativity throughout the season, ranking third from bottom (with Sunderland and Fulham) for big chances created with 1.2 per 90 and key passes with 6.0 per 90.

Their struggles in penetrating defences with through balls should not come as much of a shock, given James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are yet to play a minute. The duo contributed 23 of their 54 attempted through balls and 10 of their 24 successful attempts last season.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Pedro Porro (two attempts each) lead in that category this time around, with new signing Xavi Simons (one) yet to fully settle in.

Thomas Frank’s Spurs are the side least likely to attempt a through ball (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Manchester City

At the other end of the spectrum, Manchester City have been incredibly efficient at a high volume. They are averaging 3.7 through balls per 90 and completing 2.1 per 90, both their highest figures since the start of 2018-19. The attempts are the second-most by a Premier League team in this period behind 2018-19 Chelsea, while the latter figure is the most by any Premier League team.

Jeremy Doku’s evolution into a creative force from these situations has been pivotal, with Pep Guardiola even using him more centrally as part of a narrower midfield line. Having attempted 10 through balls (and completed two) in 58 matches across his first two seasons in Manchester, Doku has as many this season in 16 appearances. More importantly, he has completed seven of those, the most in the league.

City have scored nine goals from through balls, the most this season, and are on track to beat Manchester United’s 2022-23 tally of 17, the highest by a team in the past eight seasons.

Doku has found Erling Haaland four times and Phil Foden three times, regularly making the right decision and threading the needle when teams double up on him. His assist for Haaland against Manchester United is a standout example, but this move against Arsenal epitomises how well his passing now complements his pace.

Rayan Cherki (11 attempts) and Phil Foden (10) have completed six each. Haaland has played his part too, attempting four through balls (already matching his season-best for City from 2022-23) and completing all of them, most notably assisting Tijjani Reijnders against Fulham.

Arsenal

Arsenal have attempted the second-most through balls in the league (3.6 per 90) in a bid to break down the low blocks they often face.

The concern, however, has been in finding team-mates with these efforts. Arsenal’s 1.1 successful through balls per 90 ranks just 16th among all teams in the same period.

Part of the reason is the greater rigidity within the last defensive line for most teams, minimising space for Arsenal even when they attempt to thread the needle. They have had better luck with these passes when winning possession high up the pitch against scrambling defences. Martin Odegaard’s assist for Martin Zubimendi in the recent win over Aston Villa is one example.

Martin x Martin 🤝 Odegaard threads it through for a tidy Zubimendi finish 🧼 pic.twitter.com/cLBQ1H8fdg — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 31, 2025

Bukayo Saka’s goals against Brentford and Leeds United, assisted by Merino and Jurrien Timber respectively, came from similar situations.

Leandro Trossard’s pass below for Martin Zubimendi against Sunderland is one example of how Arsenal use late runs from midfield along with precise passes to open up a settled defence.

Converting passes like these will only add impetus to their title charge.

Aston Villa

Villa’s reliance on through balls has grown during the Unai Emery era due to their preference to bait teams up the pitch before playing through them. Since the start of 2023-24 (Emery’s first full season in charge), they have played 67 through balls that have resulted in shots, second only to Manchester City (80).

Morgan Rogers has been their key outlet this season, ranking second among all players for through balls attempted with 14 (level with Odegaard). Rogers thrives while operating in the half-spaces and set up Ollie Watkins for goals against Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion with precise passes in behind.

In Emery’s full seasons in charge, Youri Tielemans has been the principal creator in this regard, attempting 49 and completing 19 through balls. He has had limited success this season due to time missed with injury and opponents growing wiser to his role, but posed real questions for opponents in 2024-25.

Tielemans’ clipped passes over the top from the base of midfield to Villa’s runners in behind in Rogers and Watkins were difficult to stop. This pass to Rogers against Manchester City to set up Jhon Duran’s goal is a particularly good example.

Nottingham Forest

Forest have completed the joint second fewest through balls (six — level with Wolves) while attempting 22. Morgan Gibbs-White attempted 19 and completed six by himself across 2024-25.

Gibbs-White leads in that regard in 2025-26, with six, level with Elliot Anderson, who assisted Chris Wood with a through ball in the 3-1 opening-day win over Brentford. In fact, three of Forest’s six successful through balls have ended in goals, the most recent being Gibbs-White’s strike against Villa from a Dilane Bakwa pass.

Morgan Gibbs-White finds a way back for Nottingham Forest! 🌳 pic.twitter.com/wWDlFd266y — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2026

Those three goals are just one short of the number Forest managed in the entirety of 2024-25, but that will come as little solace for a team in 17th with 19 goals scored in 20 matches.

Manchester United

The best through-ball performance in the past five seasons was Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United in 2022-23. That team played at pace and posed a threat in transition, regularly attempting to find runners in behind (2.8 through balls attempted per 90) and regularly doing so too (1.6 successful through balls per 90).

Interestingly, while their pace of play seems considerably slower, they are averaging 3.1 through balls attempted per 90 in 2025-26. It was an active strategy used by now-former manager Ruben Amorim to lift the pace of a build-up system that often moves slowly in settled possession, apart from when they go long from goal kicks.

Bruno Fernandes leads all players with 16 through-ball attempts, six of which have been successful. Despite moving to a deeper midfield role under Amorim, he remains their primary creative outlet, with Bryan Mbeumo (12 attempts, six successful) the second.

Bruno Fernandes: adept at through balls under numerous management teams (Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)

Both Fernandes and Mbeumo have preferred clipped passes to find delayed runs in behind from Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount or Amad. But they can thread the needle along the ground too, particularly in transition situations — something that may appeal to their new manager/head coach, whoever that may be.

Wolves

Wolves are averaging their second-fewest through balls per 90 since returning to the top flight in 2018, recording just 0.8 (only higher than 0.5 in 2020-21).

This side lacks the penetrative passing of previous versions that boasted the likes of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, and more recently, Matheus Cunha. The forward, who is now at Manchester United, led the team with 14 through balls in 2024-25, completing seven. Mario Lemina (six attempts) and Pablo Sarabia (five), who also departed in the summer, were their other outlets.

In 2025-26, Fer Lopez leads them in attempts with four in just 229 minutes of action, with his only successful effort resulting in an assist for Ladislav Krejci against Leeds United.

The pace they have out wide in Jackson Tchatchoua and Mateus Mane should make passes in behind a more profitable avenue for Wolves going forward.

Will the rise of Mateus Mane make through balls more profitable for Wolves? (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Brentford

Brentford led the division in goals from through balls in 2024-25 with 11, despite completing only the eighth most (32). It’s a similar story under Keith Andrews, as they rank 17th in attempts (0.95 per 90) but fourth in goals with four.

They have looked the most threatening in this regard when feeding their forwards against unorganised defences immediately after forcing turnovers in their own half.

During the 4-1 win over Bournemouth, they showed they could do it from more settled possession, too. Igor Thiago assisted Kevin Schade with a through ball from his own half, hinting that the strike duo could mimic the qualities Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa brought last season.

🔁 Igor Thiago’s build-up and Kevin Schade’s finish Every angle of our opener against Bournemouth 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ImPBqSQaIj — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) December 29, 2025

Mikkel Damsgaard has been in and out of the team after finishing second in through balls attempted in 2024-25 with 27 (behind Bruno Fernandes’ 31). He leads Brentford with six this season and assisted Schade against Liverpool with this perfectly weighted pass.

Liverpool

Liverpool enjoyed plenty of success from through balls in 2024-25, ranking second in successful through balls per 90 (1.0) despite attempting only the ninth most (1.8 per 90). They scored six goals from these situations too, the joint-fourth best.

That has shifted around this season, with Liverpool trying to force the issue, partly due to going behind in games more often. Arne Slot’s side are attempting 2.5 through balls per 90 (the fourth most) but completing only 0.6 of those (eighth most).

As with Arsenal, one reason for this is that teams are sitting in more compact blocks against Liverpool in comparison to last season. The other is the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold and the drop-off in Mohamed Salah’s form, with the duo providing 31 of their 63 through-ball attempts and 17 of 39 successful through balls last season.

Salah has attempted 11 this season but completed just two. Florian Wirtz averaged 0.9 through balls per 90 in his final two Bundesliga seasons at Bayer Leverkusen, often providing the killer pass in games played at a fast pace. He is attempting just 0.2 per 90 in 18 games for Liverpool, a contributor to their struggles in breaking down blocks.

Liverpool’s best through ball generation combination is no longer available (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Burnley

Burnley find themselves in the spot their more expansive predecessors did in 2023-24. This is evident in their through-ball numbers too, with Scott Parker’s side attempting (1.3 per 90) and completing (0.5 per 90) the same volume as Vincent Kompany’s side.

Captain Josh Cullen has been their most reliable outlet in this regard, attempting six and completing four. His pass to set up Lesley Ugochukwu in the 3-2 loss to Fulham was perfectly weighted.

Parker has been more willing to use Marcus Edwards in recent weeks, and this pass to Jacob Bruun Larsen may have shown the team, outside of Cullen, what they were missing.

Crystal Palace

Palace created 27 shots from through balls in 2024-25, the second most behind Manchester United’s 28. They have struggled to generate those opportunities this season, with only nine such shots after 20 matches despite attempting marginally more through balls (2.2 vs 1.9 in 2024-25).

They have not felt the absence of Eberechi Eze, who supplied 11 through balls (four successful), in this regard, with Yeremy Pino matching that midway through the season. Adam Wharton has eclipsed his 2024-25 tally of five by three already.

Palace’s larger problem has been a lack of sharpness from these situations when put through on goal. They have been let down at times by heavy touches and a lack of sufficient acceleration, giving recovering defenders the time to make a last-ditch tackle or block.

When they have broken through, Palace’s one-on-one finishing has been wasteful, this Pino miss against Manchester City being a classic of the genre.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth are completing more through balls per 90 (0.7) than in any season since their return to the top-flight in 2022. There is a minor drop-off in their chances created from these situations, though, with only five shots from through balls in 20 matches this season compared with 13 during 2024-25.

Like Palace, Bournemouth’s bigger issue has been finishing the chances they create — they are two of four teams yet to score from these situations. A good chunk of their through balls have come from Marcos Senesi (six successful), but his forwards have either struggled to control his passes over the top or simply not shot well.

This David Brooks volley against Burnley is one such example.

Bournemouth’s main issues this season have been defensive, but this is one part of their attack that has regressed.

Chelsea

Recently departed Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca added more dynamism to his in-possession set-up this season, having preferred a slower build-up in 2024-25.

Joao Pedro has been a useful addition, leading the team with nine through balls (four successful). Enzo Fernandez (eight attempts, five successful) has offered a sizeable threat too. The duo have covered Cole Palmer’s absence reasonably well after the England international recorded 22 through balls (10 successful) in 2024-25.

Palmer has played just 594 minutes of league football this season due to injuries, but scored from a Malo Gusto through ball against Everton.

Cole Palmer moves UP @ChelseaFC’s all-time goalscorers list with his effort against Everton! pic.twitter.com/qJeYEyNdfZ — Premier League (@premierleague) December 14, 2025

Joao Pedro has looked most threatening when slipping his centre-forward in behind, but Fernandez has shown more variety. The Argentina international has delivered passes from the base of midfield and at times even from right-back after dropping into that space when James and/or Gusto shift into midfield.

Sunderland

Sunderland have enjoyed decent success with through balls. They have attempted just 25 across 20 matches but have found a team-mate with 12, six of which have ended in shots.

The only goal they have scored from these situations was Simon Adingra’s opener against Leeds, created by a zipped pass into his feet by Granit Xhaka. The veteran midfielder is second on the team for attempts (five) behind Enzo Le Fee (six, two successful).

Sunderland’s efficiency from through balls has to do with defenders Omar Alderete and Nordi Mukiele. The duo have contributed to the team boasting one of the league’s best defences while completing all five of their combined through-ball attempts too.

Nordi Mukiele’s defending and throw-ins have been praised this season, but what about his through balls? (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Interestingly, only one of those passes has come in transition, where Sunderland have excelled while defending deep. The other four have come from periods of structured possession, proving that there is more to their game than just direct football.

Brighton

Brighton have undergone one of the more drastic drops in their use of through balls. Their 2.0 through-ball attempts per 90 from 2024-25, Fabian Hurzeler’s first season in the dugout, has halved to 1.0 in 2025-26.

Last season, Hurzeler placed plenty of emphasis on emptying out the middle of the pitch with his central midfielders drifting into wide areas or the last line to drag opposition players out of position. Teams have become wiser to the tactic this season, and are giving up less room for the same incisive passes.

The departure of Joao Pedro, who attempted 10 through balls last season, is a contributing factor. Yasin Ayari also recorded 10 in 2024-25 but is yet to attempt one this season. The drop-offs experienced by Kaoru Mitoma and Carlos Baleba, who combined for 16 attempts, is important too.

Georgino Rutter leads 2025-26 Brighton in through balls with four, completing three of those. His assist for Danny Welbeck against Newcastle United, as seen below, is one example of the danger he poses.

Rutter also led the team last season with 12 attempts (four successful).

Fulham

Fulham have completed only 11 through balls this season (from 20 attempts) but nine of those have ended in shots. Marco Silva’s side are excellent at sending passes into the corridor of uncertainty within the opposing penalty area.

Alex Iwobi’s assist for Emile Smith Rowe’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United in August is one example of that. His international team-mate, Samuel Chukwueze, assisted Ryan Sessegnon against Bournemouth with an equally dangerous pass.

One of their best defence-splitting balls, though, came from Kevin to Josh King in the dying embers of their 5-4 loss to Manchester City, with Josko Gvardiol clearing King’s shot off the line. Had it gone in, it could have easily been the Premier League’s pass of the season.

Leeds United

Leeds began this season by looking to be more expansive with their passing game, even with limited possession, attempting 10 through balls in the first 10 matches. Many of these were aimed at freeing right-back Jayden Bogle, who posed the most threat with his cutbacks and crosses.

It was a strategy that served them well in the 2024-25 Championship. Leeds completed 48 through balls, the most, and scored 15 goals from these situations, six more than second-best Bristol City.

The demands of the Premier League, though, required a switch.

Leeds have attempted just five through balls over the past 10 games, with Daniel Farke preferring to play more direct football and lean on his team’s physicality. When attempting to pass past defensive lines, it has largely been down central areas towards Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Brenden Aaronson.

Aaronson also leads the team in through balls with three attempts (level with Ethan Ampadu). Two of those have been successful, but Leeds are yet to score a goal from a through ball.

Brenden Aaronson has brought his through-ball game to the Premier League this season (Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Newcastle United

Newcastle have generated the fourth-most shots from through balls with 12, behind Arsenal, Manchester United (14) and Manchester City (29). Their overall through-ball numbers have dropped from 2024-25, though, with attempts down to 1.7 per 90 from 2.1.

Bruno Guimaraes led the team last season with 22 attempts (12 successful). He is on track to break that tally, with 15 attempts after 20 matches, but only five have been successful. Anthony Gordon’s numbers have dropped from nine in 2024-25 to three this season, while Alexander Isak (six through balls, four successful) has been a miss in the final third too.

Yoane Wissa’s return from injury should open up more opportunities to make passes in behind, as he often drags defenders away to create space for his attacking partners. Wissa is a capable runner in behind to meet these passes and good at making them for his team-mates too.

Nick Woltemade has played that part well at times, but Newcastle have mostly used him as a target man, as he has struggled to crash the box after laying the ball off to runners beyond him.

West Ham United

Through balls have been an important part of West Ham’s attack since 2023-24, with the club averaging 1.5 attempts per 90 across those two seasons. But while they were successful with 46 per cent of those attempts in the previous two seasons, that number has dropped to 33 per cent in 2025-26.

West Ham do not boast many strong runners in behind, with Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville all better at receiving the ball and then driving forward. Summerville and Bowen, to their credit, have attempted to change that this season, but the quality and timing of those passes have not been great.

West Ham have generated just four shots from through balls, ranking only above Tottenham, Leeds, Wolves and Forest. Bowen has been on the end of three – all from Paqueta – and scored their only goal in this regard against Brighton in December.

Matheus Fernandes, who has been one of the brighter sparks in a difficult season, has attempted seven (only behind Paqueta’s 10).