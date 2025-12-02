Dave Coulier’s Latest Health Update After Cancer Battle

Dave Coulier first went public with his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in November 2024, when he revealed the health struggle during an episode of the “Full House Rewind” podcast.

At the time, the actor explained he had been told the lymphoma was aggressive and required immediate treatment.

The ‘Full House’ Star Was Open About His Cancer Battle

“My doctors called and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you. You have non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the most aggressive kind. It’s called B-cell,’” Coulier recalled on the “Full House Rewind” podcast. “I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming.”

In April 2025, Coulier revealed the milestone: he is officially cancer-free. The actor confirmed the news to “Good Morning America” via his representative, offering a message of gratitude for everyone who supported him during treatment.

“I’d like to give a heartfelt thank you to family, friends, and fans for their continued prayers, love, and support throughout my emotional roller coaster ride through cancer,” Coulier said in part. He also urged others to prioritize early detection through screenings and check-ups.

Dave Coulier Says His Family and Castmates Helped Him Through the Toughest Moments

After sharing the cancer update publicly, Coulier reflected on the role his support system played throughout the battle. He told Parade magazine his wife, Melissa, was by his side throughout the journey.

“We’ve been a team,” Coulier said. “I think it would have been a totally different journey had she not been with me.”

His “Full House” family stepped up as well. John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, and Candace Cameron Bure stayed in constant communication to check in and lift his spirits.

“We’re a family,” Coulier shared with ABC. “We get these text strings, and it’s always funny, and that keeps us connected.” He added that Stamos FaceTimed him “like every day.”

Bure celebrated the recovery on Instagram with a heartfelt message: “DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!! Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news — let’s shower him with all the love in the world!”

Stamos also posted a video after Coulier shared the health news privately with him. “I’m overwhelmed with joy and gratitude,” Stamos told People. “He fought like hell with strength and heart.”

With treatment behind him, Coulier is already looking toward new goals. He shared that he is working on a line of “all natural and sustainable clothing, foods and personal hygiene products” set to launch later this year.

The actor is also using his story to encourage others to be proactive about their health. “I will continue to encourage others to check in with doctors to get early screenings like breast exams, colonoscopies, and prostate exams,” he also told ABC.

