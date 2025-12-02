Four Knox County properties eclipse $1M sale mark in November

MOUNT VERNON — Four property transfers crossed the $1 million threshold in Knox County in November, two in Howard Township and two in Monroe Township.

Both properties in Howard are homes, located on Baldwin Drive and Lakeview Heights Drive, respectively.

In Monroe, one of the $1 million properties is listed as cash grain or a general farm on North Liberty Road.

The other Monroe property is located on Scott Road and is listed as timber commercial.

Other transfers from Nov. 3 through 26, courtesy of the Knox County Recorder’s Office, are listed below.

Berlin Township

14901 Spohn Rd; Tammy L Klein to Gary A & Jessica M Williams; $240,000.

12599 Armentrout Rd, two parcels; Charles J & Melissa R Mull to Steven Tumbleson & Kaitlyn E Mull; $250,000.

13485 Toms Rd; Louise M Dudgeon Trustee to Michelle L & Bradley Bowden; $128,000.

Brown Township

Residential vacant land, 0 Grand Valley Dr; Shawn L Dailey et al. to Jeremiah J & Amanda D Jemison et al.; $10,500.

698 Grand Valley Dr; K. Hovnanian Central Ohio LLC to Micahel & Amanda C Marstiller; $385,000.

Residential vacant land, 0 Valleyridge Dr, two parcels; Curtis L Hight & Patricia A Jewell to Schlabach Builders; $15,300.

387 Valleyridge Dr; Timothy C & Jennifer N Llewellyn to Donald P & Peggy S Biancamano; $269,900.

15819 King Rd, three parcels; Jason L & Laci Farley to Joseph & Crystal D Byers; $320,000.

15831 King Rd; K. Hovnanian Central Ohio LLC to Brandon Michael May; $299,990.

Clay Township

3341 Martinsburg Rd, two parcels; Sheldon & Rhoda Yoder to Stephen L & Vera J Yoder Trustees; $600,000.

4087 Grove Church Rd; unknown to unknown (QC-Quit Claim); $90,000.

3239 Veatch Rd, three parcels; Larry L & Susan E Hardesty to Ethan E & Stephanie J Hardesty; $40,000.

Clinton Township

3 Monroe St; Dan’s Affordable Rentals LLC to TBD LLC; $160,000.

5 Monroe St S; Dan’s Affordable Rentals LLC to TBD LLC; $160,000.

409 Kentucky Ave, five parcels; David R & Carolyn L Ewart to CRP Rentals LLC; $110,000.

12 Northview Dr; Letha Cook to Joshua Allen White & Adrianna Lynn Carter; $185,000.

College Township

305 Woodside Dr E, two parcels; Allan & Audrey Fenigstein to Jesse E & Rachel B Braswell; $765,000.

Hilliar Township

2260 Barnes Rd; Bradley A & Leah C Dorman to Olivia G Dorman; $235,000.

1001 Eckard Rd; Gilbert J & Lisa A Wilson to Kimberly A & Jonathan Allen; $950,000.

Centerburg Village

150 Church St, three parcels; Douglas A Potter & Gordon W Potter co-trustees to Jeremiah D, Nikki, Benjamin T and Meghan Potter; $150,000.

Howard Township

Residential vacant land, 0 Pipesville Rd; Jennifer L Durbin & Martha J et al. to Timothy Laughrey et al.; $6,000.

719 Winesap Circle; K. Hovnanian Central Ohio LLC to Brenda Lee Lightcap & Sloan Kohl; $280,000.

879 Winesap Dr; Geoffrey Allen to Roger L & Vicky L Smith; $225,000.

890 Winesap Dr; Holly Miller to James & Evelyn Magiera; $204,500.

587 Crabapple Dr; Ratliff Investments Group LLC to Gaven J & Sarah L Miller; $255,000.

Residential vacant land, 0 Orchard View Ct; William & Bertha Nagy to Schlabach Builders; $9,800.

360 Baldwin Dr, Roger S Fisher & Deanna Doyle trustees to Erin McFarland & Michael Carsner; $1,100,000.

Residential vacant land, 561 McIntosh Dr; Jeffrey P Bullock to Mollie Zinser; $370,000.

Residential vacant land, 0 McIntosh Dr; Foster & Ruby Cumbridge to Schlabach Builders; $9,800.

Residential vacant land, 0 McIntosh Dr; Apple Valley Property Owners Association Inc to William & Melissa Ratliff; $12,000.

Residential vacant land, 0 Rome Beauty Ct; Amy L & Shaw C McSweeney to Move With Drew LLC; $19,500.

232 Northern Spy Dr; K. Hovnanian Central Ohio LLC to Nollynn DeLaughder & Baylee Joseph Musser; $297,490.

497 Lakeview Heights Dr; TTL Cove LLC to Robert A & Jane E Brewster; $1,050,000.

Residential vacant land, 0 Lakeview Heights Dr; Charles A & Marie B Fisher to Schlabach Builders; $8,300.

865 Terrace View Dr, three parcels; Tina Heibert to Arnold Maureen Renee Renshaw & Joshua Wayne; $350,000.

908 Terrace View Dr; Eric & Diana Lazear to Travett Boughman; $205,000.

Residential vacant land, 0 Apple Valley Dr; Nathan & Stacy Smith to Jacob Benjamin; $18,000.

Residential vacant land, 671 Berry Rd; T & K Rieman Properties LLC to TC Homes Ohio LLC; $18,000.

15014 Monroe Mills Rd; Sherie W Mescher to JLR Ohio Properties LLC; $247,500.

843 Country Club Dr, two parcels; James B & Tammie W Hague to John Edward & Christy Jo Mathys; $394,000.

847 Fairway Dr, two parcels; Gary A & Jessica Williams to Cassandra Alto; $310,000.

Residential vacant land, 0 Apple Valley Dr; Jody A & Nicole L McKinley to Patricia McKinley; $7,690.

Residential vacant land, 0 Valleybrook Circle; Dwight E & Betty C Willford to Schlabach Builders; $9,500.

3062 Apple Valley Dr; K. Hovnanian Central Ohio LLC to Timothy Edward & Lauri Catherine Helfrich; $301,600.

Residential vacant land, 0 Royal Circle; John J Yoder to Epic Housing LLC; $18,000.

Residential vacant land, 720 Highland Hills Dr; Foundations First Properties LLC to Stephen A & Susan J Moore; $537,000.

Residential vacant land, 0 Highland Hills Dr; Troy H & Leah J Sierer to Schlabach Builders; $15,600.

Residential vacant land, 0 Highland Hills Dr; Ted Howard to Schlabach Builders; $10,100.

Residential vacant land, 0 Floral Valley East; Gary W Frederick to Schlabach Builders; $10,100.

553 Floral Valley West, two parcels; Michael J Cowgill Jr. successor trustee to Philip Skaggs; $374,000.

Residential vacant land, 2599 Apple Valley Dr; Swiss Property Rentals LLC to Greg E & Jamie M Myers; $389,000.

Residential vacant land, 2543 Apple Valley Dr; John E & Joyce C Miller to Gerald D & Jill E Lanning; $360,000.

520 Grand Ridge Dr, two parcels; Don & Gina L Boyd to David E Miller & Michelle A Cramer-Miller; $959,000.

Residential vacant land, 0 King Beach Dr; James M Logan & Holly M Kerschensteiner to Move With Drew LLC; $16,000.

1257 Apple Valley Dr, two parcels; Cara L Marks & Jennifer R James to Michael & Melinda Montenaro; $323,400.

729 Valleywood Heights Dr; Carson K & Barbara J Miller to Patrick & Kathy Paskvan; $965,000.

Jackson Township

Cash grain or general farm, 3379 Van Winkle Rd, three parcels; Raymond Raber, Reuben Raber & Anna Raber to Daniel J & Rosanna H Miller; $300,000.

26031 New Guilford Rd; Bonnie Vanwinkle to Tabetha Edgar; $145,000.

Agricultural vacant land, 0 McKee Rd; Benjamin Hershberger to Alex R Sapp; $88,000.

Jefferson Township

Cash grain or general farm, 22400 Vess Rd, two parcels; Pamelia H Bice to Jacob D & Kristy L Anstaett; $675,000.

Liberty Township

Residential vacant land, 0 Simmons Church Rd, two parcels; Simon & Millie Borntreger to Eric A & Kori L Stover; $175,000.

Agricultural vacant land, 0 Camp Rd; Daniel Charles Norby & Karen Sue Tresenrider to Wakatomika Holdings LLC; $237,500.

7510 Wigton Rd; Constance N Toney to Dain & Avery Newbanks; $375,000.

Residential vacant land, 7225 Columbus Rd; Mitchell Weston Magee to Jason & Kelly Weaver; $144,900.

Agricultural vacant land, 0 Pleasant Valley Rd; Fred, Freeman and Katie Frey to Pat Rental Properties LLC; $324,900.

Middlebury Township

19719 Lanning Rd; Brett & Ericka Moran to Bryan W Moran; $215,000.

Milford Township

3136 Vanatta Rd; Cameron Lee Finnell to Timothy L & Elisha E Gearry; $425,000.

Residential vacant land, 9535 Sycamore Rd; Cody Woolard & Aurora J Rios to Carter Land Company LLC; $125,000.

Monroe Township

Cash grain or general farm, 18720 Coshocton Rd; Terry & Eleanor Borem to Robert N & Jennifer D Hawk; $226,100.

Cash grain or general farm, 14914 North Liberty Rd; Brian R & Elizabeth Anne Savinsky trustees to David Robert Dolan Jr TTEE & Julia Dolan TTEE; $1,125,000.

Timber commercial, 17766 Scott Rd; Richard V Gostel to O’Slatra Tech LLC; $1,150,000.

120 Plymouth Rd; William Joseph Kepko trustee to Rebecca & George Brownfield; $425,000.

Condominium, 117 Colonial Woods Dr; Sue Ann Simon to Macie M Smith; $275,000.

15770 Pleasant View Rd; David L Merillat & Amneris Perez Roman to James Walraven Jr; $265,000.

Morris Township

13219 Old Mansfield Rd; Susan Rebecca Beatty to Andrew & Isabella Watson; $295,000.

Union Township

16065 Mohaven Rd; Alvin N & Katie L Keim to Aden A & Katie P Yoder Co-TTEEs; $310,000.

11487 Millersburg Rd; George L & Rebecca A Brownfield to Jeffrey L & Amy R McDonald; $255,000.

26301 Cavallo Rd; Rosanna C Eutin to Kenney Ralph Curtis; $205,000.

26301 Cavallo Rd; Baylee Comer & Ethan Phillis to Rosanna C Eutin; $42,500.

Danville Village

411 Market St, two parcels; 411 Market Street LLC to Board of Education of the Danville Local School District; $144,600.

417 Market St; Jack A Sturgeon to Trenten A Sturgeon & Alexis L Stringfellow; $220,000.

Wayne Township

Cash grain or general farm, 9680 Mt Gilead Rd; Terry L Divelbiss et al. co-trustees to NFSM Properties LLC; $385,000.

Fredericktown Village

5 Arrowhead Dr; James K Rousseau et al. successor co-trustees to Bertie Barton & Stephen Cramer; $255,000.

29 Sandusky St W; Carla S & Devin C Roush to Lydia & Logan M Dechant; $200,000.

60 High St; Logan Smalley & Sydney Brumley to Carla S & Devin C Roush; $280,000.

26 High St; Mark W Duncan to Logan Smalley & Sydney Brumley; $345,500.

15 Crestview Dr; Camelab LLC to Jeff & Trudy Cummins; $267,000.

228 Taylor St, two parcels; Betty A Bechtel trustee / Betty A Bechtel Revocable Trust to Max Paul Seymour & Megan E Gregory; $205,000.

Mount Vernon

Condominium, 207 Tamarack Dr; Aaron Hopkins trustee to Mary Michelle Summerfield; $268,000.

33 Longitude Dr; Andrew C & Rebecca L McAllister to Matthew B & Jennifer K Kochis trustees; $399,000.

Residential vacant land, 0 Jackson St N, three parcels; Reed’s Property Management LLC to BHB Interior Solutions LLC; $15,000.

Residential vacant land, 0 Martinsburg Rd, two parcels; Joseph R Byers to Dakota Chapman; $234,500.

301 Howard St; Charles Eric Randle to Rearguard Capital LLC; $95,000.

20 Parrott St, two parcels; Margo E Martel-Rhodes & Bradley Allen Rhodes to Carla Marie Skal; $170,000.

301 Kimberly Ave; Knox County Landbank to Larry T Miller; $39,000.

505 Chestnut St E; Shane McCarthy to Nathanial E & Tiffany J Gardner; $263,900.

1301 Vine St W; Harry Lee Wilhelm Jr. to Pikes Peak Properties LLC; $75,000.

205 Clinton St N; Ayden Dunn to Anew Behavioral Health LLC; $249,900.

Residential vacant land, 0 Chestnut St W, six parcels; Krajenski Properties LLC to Aryanata LLC; $790,000.

Motels and tourist cabins, 601 High St W, six parcels; Krajenski Properties LLC to Aryanata LLC; $790,000.

7 Elizabeth St; Steven M Bartell to Kyle & Crystal Barnes; $214,500.

303 Teryl Dr; Andrew G Schubert successor trustee to Brolia Properties LLC; $260,000.

107 Northridge Dr; Harvey A & Eleanor Jo Keckley to Briar H Zehring; $236,657.

405 Ohio Ave E; Douglas Cosner & Deborah Mason to Peyton Hogg & Laura Kay Hill; $210,000.

203 Arch Ave, three parcels; Caitlynn M Frontz & Christopher A Hughes to Moats Professional Properties LLC; $185,000.

203 Park St N; Matthew B & Jennifer K Kochis trustees to Cedric James Burger; $258,000.

202 Delano St; Linda S Thompson & Dawn R Strickler to Linda S Thompson; $40,000.

818 Gambier St W; Brandon G May to Owlscreek LLC; $80,000.

406 Ridgewood Ave; Colter Hoar to Alisha M Rogers; $180,000.

109 Riley St; Thomas R & Jennifer D McCauley to Karen R Knepp; $220,000.

